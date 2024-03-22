On April 8, a solar eclipse will occur that will be seen in various parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada. It is the first astronomical event of the year and the last one that will be visible in this North American region. For this reason, various states in the United States have used some measures to alert the population of the particular event—known as the ‘Great North American Eclipse’—, among them: the return of classes.

Will classes be suspended due to the Solar Eclipse in the United States?

The Eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Moon is located directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking sunlight. Given this, several schools in the United States have decided to cancel classes to guarantee the safety of their students.

This measure seeks to protect students from harmful sun exposure, which school districts from Maine to Texas have employed in recent weeks.

What schools close due to the Solar Eclipse in the United States?

New York: In the Rochester region, schools will be closed on eclipse day. Likewise, most school districts in that city used to extend spring break.

Texas: The districts of Texas Hill County decided to stop their activities on the day of the eclipse. Kerrville Independent School District, Boerne and Confort schools chose to stop school activities. According to local media Ken5, it is expected that San Antonio will follow the same example.

Ohio: Several school districts have announced the suspension of educational activities. As reported by Fox 8, students at Amherst Exempted Village Schools will enjoy a day off, as will those at Rocky River City Schools. Likewise, Canton educational institutions will adapt their academic calendar.

Fox 8 also mentions that the University of Akron will implement a remote class scheme to avoid expected traffic congestion. In a similar strategy, Hillsdale Public Schools and Woodridge Local Schools will modify their activities. On the other hand, some educational establishments decided to advance the departure time of students, allowing them to observe the solar eclipse from their homes, without having to interrupt the school year.

The astronomical event will not pass through North American territory again until two decades later. Photo: Pixabay

Solar Eclipse: how to see it from the United States

In the United States, the eclipse can be seen on Monday, April 8, 2024. Likewise, it will be perceived in cities such as San Antonio, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vt.; Lancaster, New Hampshire and Maine. To then enter Canada

The eclipse is expected to reach US territory around 3:15 and 2:33 Eastern Time. Arriving in Maine at 3:35 and culminating its presence in the United States.