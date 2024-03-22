Salvini and Schlein on the same plane to Sicily. “I’m going to build”, “Malicious project”: the back and forth

Same plane headed to Sicily for the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein and the Northern League member Matteo Salvini. “We joked. I told her ‘I go to build, you go to stop’. That’s the beauty of democracy. I don’t understand how anyone can say no to public works that will create tens of thousands of jobs. Some say that we shouldn’t build infrastructure. For me, for the League and for the ministry I direct, infrastructure is needed in Sicily and throughout Italy. Schlein and I met and greeted and smiled. We have different ideas”, declared Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, who is in Belpasso for the start of work on the Misterbianco-Paternò section of the Catania metro. While Schlein headed to Messina to protest against the Bridge.

Ponte Stretto, Schlein in Messina: “Anachronistic and wrong project”

The Bridge over the Strait of Messina? “It is an anachronistic, harmful and wrong project.” This is what PD leader Elly Schlein said in Messina, where she met a group of citizens opposed to the construction. “We also saw it a few days ago in Parliament, when it clearly emerged that even the report which saw the contribution of a scientific committee clarified that the wind tests had not been carried out, that the adequate zoning for regarding seismic risks. We ask ourselves why all this haste that seems electoral, which does not have the true destiny of this community and this territory at heart”, adds Schlein. “As the secretary of the Democratic Party Sicilia Barbagallo recalled, it was an award made for a value five times higher than the original project, despite there having been a judgment in which the State had won, so there was no reason to continue with this way,” he explained.

“We continue to think that in this land, in Sicily as in Calabria, a large investment is needed to improve mobility, now. Not in 15 or 20 years with a harmful and anachronistic project like this”. “There are so many of you, and it’s nice to be together today. We are here, first of all, to say something clear and I say it with a touch of emotion and a touch of pride: the Democratic Party is united, from North to South, at your side for stop this wrong project of the Messina Bridge that Matteo Salvini is carrying out”.

“We are here to give a clear answer to those who, like Minister Salvini, today allow themselves to say that they work to build and we work to stop. It is this government with Giorgia Meloni and her ministers that is stopping the economy of country, which is delaying the investments of the Pnrr, leaving businesses and municipalities in uncertainty, cutting resources without guaranteeing with which other resources they will remit them”. “As they did here, with the Bridge, which in the end was discovered to be taking away resources from the Sicilian Region and Calabria which were foreseen for other investments and infrastructures that would have provided answers more quickly”, he says. “We have not heard the voice of the presidents of Sicily and Calabria who put partisan interests before the general interests of the communities they represent. We must say it clearly, the interest of their own community comes first”, he concludes.