Unidentified shooters opened fire at the Crocus City Hall music venue, located in Krasnogorsk, in the city of Moscow (Russia), the correct reasons are still unknown, so far 40 deaths have been reported, according to Euronews. It is presumed that it could be a terrorist attack, reported the TASS agency.

“An unknown shooter opened fire at Crocus City Hall. Evacuation is currently underway,” said a representative of emergency agencies. The Russian news agency, Tass, reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the shooting and fire caused by armed individuals in a concert hall in a suburb of Moscow as a “bloody terrorist attack.”

“The entire international community must condemn this hateful crime!” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zajarova added on Telegram. The security services (FSB) have so far reported “an attack” that left people dead and injured.

Civilians trapped in Moscow

It was reported that there are 200 civilians trapped inside the premises while the structure of the place is weakening and it is presumed that the roof of Crocus City Hall in Moscow could collapse.

An important fact is that various intelligence agencies from the United States and the West have warned the Kremlin (a fortress located in the center of Moscow) of an imminent attack in the country.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported several dead in the shooting followed by a fire at a concert hall in a suburb of the Russian capital.

“Today a terrible tragedy occurred in Crocus City. I offer my condolences to the families of those who died,” the mayor declared. Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, in turn, “prays for the peace of the souls of the deceased,” his spokesperson said.

Sobianin also announced on Telegram the cancellation of “all sporting, cultural” and public events during the weekend. The Russian Foreign Ministry attributed the tragedy to “a bloody terrorist attack.”

The White House extended its condolences to the victims of a “terrible” shooting at a Moscow concert hall and said it is seeking more information.

“We are thinking of the victims of this terrible shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “The images are just horrible and hard to look at,” he added.