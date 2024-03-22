Moscow, March 22, 2024 – Shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow: according to media reports, at least 12 people were killed and 35 were injured, reports Baza, resumed by a number of Russian media, including Novaya Gazeta and Moscow Times”. Firefighters evacuated about 100 people, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said, adding that rescue efforts were continuing for those on the roof of the building.

The burning roof is in danger of collapsing. According to Russian emergency services, an explosion occurred during the show, TASS reports. A concert of the rock band Picnic was planned.

