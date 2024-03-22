A 73-year-old woman experienced the disappointment of her life when she fell into a love scam orchestrated by an imposter who posed as the iconic singer Luis Miguel. Sandy Somarriba, of Nicaraguan origin and resident in the United States, discovered the truth the hard way: she traveled to Spain with the hope of getting married, only to face the reality that everything had been a hoax.

The fan of ‘El Sol de México’, who pinned her hopes on the promise of a new beginning with the famous singer, lost around US$10,000. However, this figure for Somarriba means nothing compared to the pain caused by the disappointment of discovering the lie. “I don’t have any more money. I gave everything to him. But what hurts me the most is my broken heart, shattered,” the woman said.

According to information from the media La Voz de Galicia, the woman’s approach to the scammers occurred through social networks, where Luis Miguel himself supposedly invited her to talk, which ended in a wedding thousands of kilometers away from the country. where he resides: Spain. Ella Sandy pointed out that she even received photographs from the supposed artist.

Sandy Somarriba reported the scam to the Spanish authorities. Photo: Telemundo

“He told me that he had everything ready to get married”

According to Sandy Somarriba, she received the first message through Facebook. “I like Luis Miguel and his music. I got a message on Facebook with his photo that said: ‘Do you want to chat with me?’ And I started,” she declared for La Voz de Galicia. However, to maintain the interaction, which expanded to other social platforms, the alleged Luis Miguel asked the woman for US$500 for a “fan card.”

Like the first payment, others happened during the year the conversation lasted. On the other hand, the fake Luis Miguel denied his current partner, Paloma Cuevas, and proposed marriage: “Would you be willing to come to Spain to be with me?” The 73-year-old woman accepted the proposal: “And I said yes. She told me that she had everything ready to get us married.”

The woman who traveled to Madrid, Spain, in the hope of finalizing the union. Upon seeing the deception discovered, Sandy made the decision to file a fraud complaint with the Spanish authorities. However, she reported that the scammer still maintains communication with her, always under the role of Luis Miguel.

“Last night he called me and we talked for 33 minutes.” Despite her shattered illusion and her broken heart, she maintains a resilient stance: “I humor her and tell her that I am no longer a confident woman, seeing is believing.”