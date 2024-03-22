What if Aston Martin actually claimed the Formula 1 championship and put Sebastian Vettel next to Fernando Alonso? Unfortunately, we will never know. Now Vettel is an avid person by profession and part-time environmental activist. But the four-time world champion has still not recovered from his racing addiction. Next week, Vettel will get into the Porsche 963, a hybrid hypercar that will compete again at the 24 Hours of Le Mans later this year.

In preparation for the 24-hour race in France, Vettel is allowed to test the Porsche 963 at the Spanish circuit in Aragon. To prepare for this again, Vettel got into the simulator and did a few practice laps at Porsche’s Weissach test track. It was an unusual experience for the 36-year-old driver. After 299 Formula 1 races, it had been a long time since he had owned a racing car with a roof over his head, apart from a few demonstration runs and the Race of Champions.

Vettel hopes to be able to drive as a Le Mans driver for a long time to come. “I had always attended other racing classes and my curiosity about endurance racing made me give it a try. It will probably take some adaptation, but everyone in the team is very open and ready to help me,” says the driver.

Will Sebastian Vettel drive for Porsche at Le Mans?

That’s all well and good testing, but will Sebastian Vettel get into this Porsche during the 24 Hours of Le Mans or another WEC race? “Let’s see what will happen next. At the moment there are no further plans for the future,” Vettel said. So the door to Le Mans is not completely closed. There are also two seats left in the third works Porsche for Le Mans. Otherwise, Vettel could have waited a little longer to later form a dream team with Verstappen and Alonso.