San Donato, CVC, KKR and Advent warm up their engines to enter the capital

Three investment proposals have been received to join the San Donato group, an Italian giant in the private healthcare sector, owner of renowned structures such as the San Raffaele hospital, the San Donato Polyclinic and the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. According to confidential sources, offers were presented at the beginning of the week by CVC Capital, Advent and KKR. A shortlist of three potential investors is currently being evaluated. The San Donato group, contacted on the matter, did not comment on the indiscretions. The possibility of selling a significant minority stake, up to 40% of the company controlled by the Rotelli family, is being considered, with Angelino Alfano as president, supported by vice presidents Kamel Ghribi and Paolo Rotelli.

This is what was reported by Il Sole 24 Ore. According to some estimates, the valuation of the operation could range between 3 and 4 billion euros for 100% of the group’s shares. There are teams of financial and legal advisors working on this operation, including Morgan Stanley, Rothschild, Unicredit and Bnp Paribas, together with the law firm BonelliErede. The new investor should support the San Donato group in its international expansion plan. Last December, the acquisition of a majority stake in American Heart of Poland, the leading independent provider of cardiovascular care in Europe and one of the largest private healthcare operators in Poland, was announced. San Donato recorded a consolidated turnover of approximately 1.88 billion euros, with 5.4 million patients treated in the last year, distributed across 54 healthcare facilities (including 8 hospitals) and three Irccs (Policlinico San Donato, Ospedale San Raffaele, Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital).