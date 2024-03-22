loading…

Deputy Speaker of the Russian Parliament Pyotr Tolstoy said Moscow’s troops would kill all French troops sent to Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian troops will kill all French troops deployed to fight in Ukraine.

The threat was conveyed by Pyotr Tolstoy, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Parliament, in an interview with a French television network; BFMTV.

“We will kill all French soldiers who will come to Ukrainian soil because currently, during the conflict in Ukraine, there are 13,000 mercenaries, including 360 French soldiers,” Tolstoy said.

“One hundred and forty-seven people have been killed, so 147 French citizens have been killed in Ukraine,” he said, as reported by Newsweek, Friday (22/3/2024).

His comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron last week doubled down on the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine.

Macron said there were “no limits” to Paris’ support for Kyiv.

In late February, he suggested that NATO members could send ground troops to Ukraine, and the leader repeated those remarks last week, saying: “We cannot rule out the option because the security of Europe and the security of the French people are at stake here.”

Tolstoy echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent threat of nuclear war, and told BFM TV that Russia was considering the possibility of a nuclear attack on Paris, and that Russia was “ready” for nuclear war”.

“What is historically important for Russia is to ensure the security of its country,” Tolstoy said.