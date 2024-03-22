The Russian Federal Security Service preliminary indicated this Friday, March 22, that 40 people died and more than 100 were injured in an attack at a concert hall in Moscow.

Russia’s main investigative agency is investigating the shootings, explosions and the fire recorded in the room as a terrorist attack.

The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into the charges, although it did not say who might be behind the attack.

Several gunmen broke into a large concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday and shot at those present with automatic weapons, killing and wounding an unspecified number of people and starting a massive fire.

The attack occurred just days after President Vladimir Putin consolidated his control over the country through a highly orchestrated landslide election victory.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Read: LIVE news and updates on the Moscow attack

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions