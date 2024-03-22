Preliminary number of deaths and injuries given in attack in Moscow

2024-03-22 13:57

The Russian Federal Security Service preliminary indicated this Friday, March 22, that 40 people died and more than 100 were injured in an attack at a concert hall in Moscow.

Concert hall assault investigated as terrorist attack

2024-03-22 13:38

Russia’s main investigative agency is investigating shootings, explosions and a fire recorded this Friday, March 22, at a Moscow concert hall as a terrorist attack.

The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into the charges, although it did not say who might be behind the attack.

Moscow suspends all mass activities and airports

2024-03-22 13:23

The Moscow City Council suspended all mass activities planned for this week in Moscow after the shooting attack at a concert hall on the outskirts of the city.

“I made the decision to suspend all mass sporting, cultural and other activities this weekend in Moscow,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

US says it has “no indications at this time” of Ukrainian involvement in Moscow attack

2024-03-22 13:19

The United States said it has no indication that Ukraine was involved in a deadly attack at a concert hall in Moscow.

“There is no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “I would advise against establishing a connection with Ukraine at this early stage,” he added.

Russia calls shooting in Moscow a “bloody terrorist attack”

2024-03-22 13:00

The Russian Foreign Ministry attributed the shooting and fire caused this Friday by armed individuals in a concert hall in a suburb of Moscow to “a bloody terrorist attack.”

The White House calls the attack in Moscow “terrible”

2024-03-22 12:55

The White House extended its condolences to the victims of a “terrible” shooting at a Moscow concert hall and said it was seeking more information.

“We are thinking of the victims of this terrible shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “The images are just horrible and hard to look at,” he added.

Russia calls on the international community to condemn the attack in Moscow

2024-03-22 12:50

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn the attack carried out by a group of armed men on the outskirts of Moscow.

“The entire international community is obliged to condemn this horrible crime,” said María Zajárova, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson, on her Telegram channel.

Moscow mayor acknowledges several dead in shooting

2024-03-22 12:40

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, today admitted the death of several people in the shooting that occurred this Friday during a rock concert in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital.

“Today at (…) Crocus City Hall a terrible tragedy occurred. My condolences to the families of the dead,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Shooting reported at Moscow concert hall

2024-03-22 12:20

A shooting followed by a fire broke out this Friday night in a Moscow concert hall, reported Russian press agencies and networks on Telegram, some of which reported deaths and injuries.

The events took place at Crocus City Hall, in the northwest of the Russian capital. “The evacuation is underway” of the people present at the scene, emergency services told the public agency TASS. A reporter from the Ria Novosti agency reported injuries and shots from “automatic weapons.”

