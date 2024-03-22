Russia’s main investigative agency is investigating shootings, explosions and a fire recorded this Friday, March 22, at a Moscow concert hall as a terrorist attack.

The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into the charges, although it did not say who might be behind the attack.

Several gunmen broke into a large concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow today and shot visitors with automatic weapons, killing and wounding an unspecified number of people and starting a massive fire.

The attack occurred just days after President Vladimir Putin consolidated his control over the country through a highly orchestrated landslide election victory.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Learn more: LIVE news and updates on the Moscow attack

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions