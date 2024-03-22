A shooting followed by a fire broke out Friday night in a concert hall in Moscow, Russia, Russian press agencies and Telegram channels reported, some of which reported deaths and injuries.
The events took place at Crocus City Hall, in the northwest of the Russian capital. “The evacuation is underway” of the people present at the scene, emergency services told the public agency TASS. A reporter from the Ria Novosti agency reported injuries and shots from “automatic weapons.”
*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel
OF
Themes
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply