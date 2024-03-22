A shooting followed by a fire broke out Friday night in a concert hall in Moscow, Russia, Russian press agencies and Telegram channels reported, some of which reported deaths and injuries.

The events took place at Crocus City Hall, in the northwest of the Russian capital. “The evacuation is underway” of the people present at the scene, emergency services told the public agency TASS. A reporter from the Ria Novosti agency reported injuries and shots from “automatic weapons.”

