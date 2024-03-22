The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, admitted this Friday, March 22, the death of several people in the shooting that occurred just before a rock concert in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital. “Today at (…) Crocus City Hall a terrible tragedy occurred. My condolences to the families of the dead,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to several Telegram channels, up to fifteen people have died in the attack carried out with automatic weapons, to which we must add nearly fifty injured.

In videos posted on Telegram by concert attendees, you can see what appear to be several bodies inside the Crocus City Hall shopping center.

The shots were fired by at least three people wearing camouflage clothing in the shopping center, where an explosion then took place and a fire broke out, according to the official RIA Nóvosti agency.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) officially confirmed the shooting before the start of the concert and assured that it has taken “all necessary measures.”

Those attending the concert of the Piknik group, including the musicians, are being evacuated, according to police sources informed to the TASS agency.

For their part, firefighting teams have already rescued more than a hundred people from the roof of the building.

The police reported that special units and riot police have already arrived at the scene of the incident, allowing firefighters to proceed to extinguish the fire.

The Western Embassies in Russia had warned of possible terrorist attacks in this country, warnings that the president, Vladimir Putin, considered “an attempt to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Read also: Media reports shooting at concert hall in Moscow

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions