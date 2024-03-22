This year, Russia will provide Bolivia with its pavilion at the Venice Biennale art exhibition, Italian media report. At the Biennale, dozens of countries present their national artistic selection every two years. Russia has been participating for over a century, but since 2022 the country has not been allowed to use its pavilion due to the invasion of Ukraine. Thus, twenty-five Bolivian artists will be able to use the spacious Russian pavilion for their exhibition. The theme is a celebration of Bolivia’s “multi-ethnic” society.

Russia is likely trying to strengthen ties with the South American country, as Bolivia has the world’s largest lithium reserves, at about 23 million tons. Russia would like to gain access to these untapped reserves. Lithium is a very valuable raw material because it is used in batteries for electric vehicles and phones, among others. China is also keen to get its hands on lithium. Bolivia has recently been signing larger agreements with countries to mine the metal.

The Venice Biennale often serves as a diplomatic arena. At the end of February, 19,000 artists, curators and others in the art world signed an open letter calling for the Biennale to be banned from Israel because of its handling of the war in the Gaza Strip. The leadership refused to ban Israeli participation.

