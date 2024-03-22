This Friday, the jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting that occurred in a concert hall located inside a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow. According to reports from the Amaq agency, linked to the organization and in charge of disseminating its propaganda, the incident has left at least 40 people dead and another 100 injured.

“Islamic State fighters attacked a large Christian gathering in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds of people and causing widespread destruction there before retreating to their bases. safely,” Amaq reported on its Telegram channel.

The brief statement did not offer more details about the shooting that, according to the authorities of the Moscow region, leaves more than twenty wounded people hospitalized, five of them in serious condition, and has become one of the most serious attacks, due to number of victims, of those registered in Moscow in the last 20 years.

Currently, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) is searching for the terrorists who attacked the concert hall with automatic weapons before a performance by the rock group Piknik.

In the images posted by witnesses on social networks, several men can be seen shooting at people as they enter the shopping center and the bodies of several victims lie on the ground in a pool of blood.

This attack comes a day after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack near the offices of a bank in southern Afghanistan in which at least 23 people were killed and another 60 wounded.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions