More than a million Ukrainians in several major cities were cut off from the grid on Friday after a massive Russian attack on the energy grid using cruise missiles and drones. At least five people have died, but the number is expected to rise further.

Early Friday morning, the Russians carried out the largest air strike on Ukrainian infrastructure since the large-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 92 of the 151 Russian missiles and drones in the air were neutralized. The damage was enormous.

The attacks included eight strikes on the Dnieper hydroelectric power station dam in the Zaporozhye region, the largest dam in Ukraine. A trolleybus carrying passengers and passing through the dam was also damaged and completely burned down. By Friday afternoon it was not yet known how many victims there were. According to the hydropower company Ukrhydroenergo, although there was a large fire at the dam after the attack, there was no risk of the structure collapsing.

The Russian attacks come as the Financial Times reported through anonymous sources that the US government wants Ukraine to stop attacks on oil refineries in Russia. Kyiv used long-range drones to attack a large number of Russian oil refineries and tank farms earlier this month in an attempt to deal a blow to Russia’s war economy. There is also a risk that oil prices will rise once President Joe Biden begins his re-election campaign, Washington said.

Ammunition deliveries are delayed

Ukrainian media on Friday reacted with disbelief to the American slap in the face, especially now that Kyiv has been waiting for several months for new American supplies of military equipment and ammunition. They have been blocked by some House Republicans since late last year, against President Biden’s wishes.

Since the Russian invasion, Ukraine has had a strong feeling that it has to fight with one hand behind its back against Russia, which, in turn, does not adhere to any rules and attacks civilian targets every day. Kyiv has been asking in vain for a year for long-range missiles such as the German Taurus missile, which it could use to hit more distant Russian targets such as the Crimean Bridge. Western allies supply shorter-range missiles, but Ukraine is strictly prohibited from using them on Russian territory.

Ukrainian drones

The attacks on oil refineries were carried out using Ukrainian-made drones. The fact that Ukraine is now also being reprimanded by Washington for attacks with its own weapons on legitimate Russian military targets only adds to the misunderstanding in the beleaguered country. Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic Integration Minister Olga Stefanishyna on Friday called Russian oil refineries a “legitimate target,” Reuters reports. “We understand the request of our American partners. But we are fighting a war with the capabilities, resources and capabilities that we have at our disposal.”

Moreover, American concerns about rising oil prices seem premature. The price of oil has risen slightly in recent weeks and the Ukrainian attacks may have had some effect, but oil experts attribute this mainly to the reaction of speculators. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there is currently an oversupply of oil around the world, as evidenced by recent attempts by OPEC countries to cut supplies in order to raise prices.

In addition, Ukraine even appears to be taking the international oil market into account when carrying out drone attacks on Russia. The facilities that have come under attack recently mainly produce petroleum products for their own needs; According to Bloomberg, large oil refineries producing petroleum products for export have been left alone for now.

Under the protection of the Patriots

On Thursday, Kyiv was already bombed by more than thirty missiles for the first time in a month and a half, but the capital is still reasonably protected from Russian air attacks, likely thanks to the presence of Patriot anti-aircraft systems. There, all the missiles were removed from the air.

On Friday, the damage to Ukraine was much greater. In Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine after Kyiv, the electricity went out. According to a government spokesman, at least seven hundred thousand people in the region of the same name were left without electricity. The mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, reported on Friday morning about problems with the supply of drinking water to the city due to a lack of electricity at pumping stations.

Rescuers are searching for victims in a residential area of ​​the Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky. Photo by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine via Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of citizens were also left without electricity in Odessa, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions. Hospitals and other emergency services in affected cities were forced to switch to generators. According to the Ministry of Energy, thousands of miners are stuck underground in the Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. Ukraine’s energy grid received emergency aid from Poland, Romania and Slovakia on Friday, national energy company Ukrenergo said.

“Russian terrorists”

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded via Telegram to the Russian attacks, which he said were carried out using sixty Iranian Shahid drones and nearly ninety missiles. “The world sees very clearly what the goals of Russian terrorists are: power plants, energy networks, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus. Russia is at war with people’s ordinary lives.”

Zelensky also cited a lack of military support, including from the United States. There, some Republicans in the House of Representatives have been blocking the supply of ammunition and weapons to Ukraine for several months. “Russian missiles do not tolerate delays, like aid packages for our country,” Zelensky wrote. “Shaheeds do not feel indecision like some politicians. It is important to understand the cost of delays and deferred decisions.”

According to him, Ukraine needs Patriot systems to protect other large cities. “Air defense is essential to protect people, infrastructure, homes and dams. The partners know exactly what is needed,” says Zelensky. Due in part to disruptions in Western arms shipments, Ukrainian supplies have fallen in recent months. This applies not only to artillery shells at the front, where Russia has enormous numerical superiority, but also to air defense systems. Ammunition shortages are reported to have partly led to Russia’s capture of the town of Avdievka in February.

With the assistance of Chris Hensen

