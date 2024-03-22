This Friday, the Kremlin assured for the first time that Russia is “in a state of war” against Ukraine and not just “a military operation,” as they noted before. Likewise, they accused the Western involvement in Ukraine of their decisions, according to the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in an interview with the media Argumenti i fakti. “We are in a state of war,” he emphasized.

According to Peskov, initially it was “a special military operation,” but “as soon as this little group got together, when the West intervened on the side of Ukraine, for us this became a war.” “I am convinced of it. And everyone must understand it,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov insisted that Russia will continue to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine’s war potential is not a threat to its citizens and territories, including the four Ukrainian regions annexed in September 2022.