The Russian Foreign Ministry today called on the international community to condemn the attack perpetrated by a group of armed men in a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow.

“The entire international community is obliged to condemn this horrible crime,” said María Zajárova, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson, on her Telegram channel.

What happened?

Unknown assailants carried out a shooting on Friday during a rock concert in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of Moscow, according to police sources.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, admitted this Friday the death of several people in the shooting.

“Today at (…) Crocus City Hall a terrible tragedy occurred. My condolences to the families of the dead,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to several Telegram channels, up to fifteen people have died in the attack carried out with automatic weapons, to which we must add nearly fifty injured.



