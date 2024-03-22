loading…

Russia begins mass production of 3 ton FAB-3000 bombs for use in the war in Ukraine. Photo/RIA Novosti via Sputnik

MOSCOW – Russia has started mass producing the FAB-3000, a three-ton high-explosive bomb, for use in the war in Ukraine.

The local Defense Ministry said on Thursday that production of FAB-3000 aerial bombs had started in February.

“[Menteri Pertahanan Rusia] “Sergei Shoigu was also informed that production of FAB-500 aerial bombs has doubled at the enterprise, production of FAB-1500 has doubled, and since February this year mass production of FAB-3000 has been organized,” the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Spuntik , Friday (22/3/2024).

The FAB-3000 weighs 3000kg and is a multi-purpose aerial bomb, used to destroy military and industrial structures and shelters.

Russian military bloggers earlier this month posted videos of FAB-1500 glide bombs—which weigh 1,500 kg and can launch—destroying high-rise buildings in towns held by Ukrainian forces near the front line in Donbas.

The Russian Defense Ministry once hailed the FAB-500 as a “game changer” weapon in the Ukraine war because of its destructive potential and range of up to 80 kilometers.

According to Western experts, the high-explosive bomb has demonstrated extraordinary effectiveness against Ukrainian forces, as Kyiv forces struggle to overcome Western weapons shortages.

“These bombs completely destroyed any position. All buildings and structures would turn into holes after the arrival of just one,” recalled one Ukrainian soldier fighting near Avdiivka, an area that Russian forces called in last month.

(but)