Rome, March 22, 2024 – As part of the investigative activities coordinated by the prosecutor’s office of the Rome Court, the carabinieri of the Rome station of San Basilio served an order on a 45-year-old Roman, unemployed and with a criminal record issued by the investigating judge of the Rome Court, since he was seriously suspected of committing three robberies committed between February 22 and February 25, 2024, against three businesses.

The Carabinieri investigation actually began following a complaint from the owners of a supermarket in Via Donato Menichella, a shoe resale shop in Via Tiburtina and a supermarket in Via Ottaviano da Palombara in the municipality of Guidonia Montcellio, who were reported to have entered the premises and, at gunpoint, taken money kept in cash register, totaling approximately 1,600 euros in all three attacks.

As a result of investigations by the military, which viewed and analyzed images from surveillance cameras of the event and surrounding streets, it turned out that the perpetrator of the three robberies was wearing the same clothes and used the same weapon.

Based on the investigations of the Carabinieri, which thus allowed the collection of serious evidence of the guilt of the 45-year-old Roman, already known for his previous crimes, the Rome prosecutor’s office requested and received from the preliminary investigation judge the local court issued an order that provided for a preventive measure in the form of detention .

Yesterday morning, the carabinieri of the Rome station of San Basilio tracked the man to his house, where during a search they found and seized part of the stolen property, approximately 950 euros, as well as a toy pistol, a replica of a Beretta 9. ×21 caliber.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

