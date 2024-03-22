Rome, 22 March 2024 – The Capitoline Council has approved a new service contract between Roma Capitale and AMA SpA for urban waste management and urban hygiene services for the biennium 2024-2025. The goal is to achieve increasingly high standards of cleanliness and decency throughout the city, including upcoming important events such as anniversaries.

Among the program actions that distinguish the new Contract: the completion within a year of replacing roadside waste bins with the color required by the European regulation UNI 11686/2017, as well as the implementation of a routine maintenance plan to ensure decorum and functionality. containers over time. The street collection model using maxi-bells with “two-way” emptying, tested in some areas (via Appia, Prati, Viale Livia), will be extended to other quadrants.

In terms of waste separation, the two-year target is to reach 52% of materials recyclable (60% by 2028). Among the envisaged actions are an increase in the number of collection centers in the region (7 by 2026) and an increase in environmental days to intercept, in particular, more bulky waste and electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). In this regard, the door-to-door payment collection service for non-local users, which is planned to be expanded, is of great importance.

As for cleaning, sweeping, manual and mixed labor, washing streets and public lands, here are some figures: division of the service into 356 elementary territorial sections; cleaning at 196 retail sites. The event perimeter will also cover so-called private paved areas, but “public use” such as parking lots, squares, underpasses and overpasses (always and in any case, if they are in safe conditions). The mainstay of the activity is a new decentralized organization of municipal AMAs, which will act as the “pivot” of services in the area. The frequency of interventions, approved by the client department after consultation with the municipalities, will be available on the institution’s website www.amaroma.it.

Among the “additional” services that can be transferred to the AMA on the basis of special agreements, we highlight additional services that will be activated for the management of the Jubilee Year. Finally, to monitor the service, a “Technical Control Commission” will be created, consisting of 9 members: 4 members each from the municipality and the AMA, with a president who will also be determined outside the structures of Roma Capitale and appointed by mutual agreement between the parts.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri commented: “With this new service contract we are taking a decisive step forward towards creating a cleaner and more decent city. The new agreement will improve the quality of service and introduce a more precise control system, including through the necessary functional division of the territory, which will guarantee greater capillarity and efficiency. What was once an exceptional intervention is now finally commonplace.”

Waste Policy Advisor Sabrina Alfonsi explained: “I am very pleased with the new service contract with Ama. This is the culmination of a long journey aimed at renewing and stabilizing the relationship between Roma Capitale and its environmental services company. It contains many new features in terms of reducing waste production and increasing waste separation, as well as in relation to the decentralization process, such as the so-called Municipal Ama process. Thanks to this contract, we will have better services, more attentive to the needs of the territories, starting with non-Tatar services such as waste removal from ditches and canals, cleaning of non-concession beaches and, of course, additional services for 2025. Anniversary”.

According to Ama President Daniele Pace: “We welcome the Council’s approval of the new service contract. This is a fundamental act to ensure operations, improve services and continue the ongoing process of optimization and efficiency, as well as to better approach the anniversary event that will attract millions of faithful to visit the capital next year. This will be a comprehensive effort to ensure the decency of Rome.”

