Road House

Director: Doug Liman; screenplay: Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry; music: Christophe Beck; photography: Henry Braham; editing: Doc Crotzer; performers (characters): Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Conor McGregor, JD Pardo, Arturo Castro, Joaquim de Almeida, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, BK Cannon, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, Bob Menery, Kevin Carroll, Jay Hieron; production: Joel Silver; Production Company: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Silver Pictures; country of production: United States of America, 2024; duration: 114′

In this high-adrenaline reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, former UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) works as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, only to discover that paradise is not at all what it seems. Road House officially opens its doors on March 21st on Prime Video.

Road House: our review

Presented at South by Southwest on March 12, 2024, the remake of 1989’s The Road House Guy arrives on small screens around the world thanks to the Prime Video platform from March 21 of this year. We emphasize the exclusive distribution in streaming because the initial idea included a theatrical release last autumn by Amazon/MGM, but this no longer happened resulting in disappointment among professionals.

Joel Silver, producer of Road House and the original film, continued to propose theatrical distribution until last November, when he was fired by Amazon for “verbal abuse”; but according to Variety’s sources, he was fired for suspecting that Amazon wanted to complete the film with artificial intelligence during the actors’ strike, an accusation later denied by the studio. Representatives for Gyllenhaal, Liman and Silver “were so angry at Amazon Studios head Jen Salke’s refusal to give Road House a theatrical release” that they directly showed the film to Jeff Bezos, but this did not yield the desired results.

Finally, the director wrote a long editorial for Deadline explaining his failure to attend the film’s premiere as a silent protest of the failure to distribute his best film: “Road House outperformed my biggest box office hit, Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It was superior to Bourne Identity, which spawned four sequels. They told me the press response was the best since Amazon bought MGM.” On the other hand, after watching Road House, I fully agree: it was a shame not to be able to admire a good action film full of clashes and adrenaline on the big screen.

Directed by Rowdy Herrington (Imminent Impact), in The Road House Tough Guy Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing) in the role of James Dalton, legendary bouncer, was hired to keep the peace in a rowdy club in Missouri and ended up in the crosshairs of a local gangster , while falling in love with the club owner’s niece. Liman’s remake breaks away from the history of the cult film: this new version follows the story of a former UFC fighter, Elwood Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), who accepts a job as a bouncer in a quarrelsome and rude road house in the Florida Keys, but discovers soon that all is not as it seems in that tropical paradise.

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal was thrilled to participate in this film and had spoken about it at length with the director, calling it a dream come true. He underlined that he had not sought a direct comparison with the 80s film, but in homage to the well-known colleague with whom he shared the set of Donnie Darko. His interpretation in Road House stood out above all for the fight scenes, which required him to undergo significant physical preparation:

“I must say that I care a lot about my physical shape, which is why behind such a toned appearance there is a lot of diet and constant training. In context, however, it was necessary to achieve excellent flexibility and perfect mobility, not to mention the energy expenditure, but also to give a reasoned aesthetic appearance to the character. We mostly shot in the Dominican Republic, where I sweated a lot and consumed a lot of water, and this contributed, in part, to drying out my body and toning it up.”

I especially loved this last aspect, that is, the almost unreal tropical settings where the film is shot, accompanied by a country and pop style soundtrack by Cristophe Beck, suitable for any Road House occasion.

If Billy Magnussen (Aladdin) describes his character “as a horrible person who doesn’t even think of himself as the villain of his story”, the focus shifts to Conor “Notorious” McGregor, controversial UFC champion in his film debut: he is perfect for the role of the tireless and incorrect fighter because it recalls his modus off the screen and on the fighting field.

Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) is an actress who is slowly making her way in the world of cinema and in Road House she proves to be something more than the protagonist’s girlfriend. Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (You), BK Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City) , Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) and Bob Menery complete the cast of a story that could also continue with sequels.