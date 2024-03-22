I certainly prefer to ride my bike outside, but in the winter I still spend the necessary hours indoors. Especially in the off-season, I quickly complete training blocks twice a week. In terms of power transfer, it works great, but the static feeling feels unnatural, especially during heavy blocks or sprinting. If you’ve ever looked closely at your bracket or swingarm while training, you may have seen the frame move.

Leeze Boom Board Pro

The people behind Leeze are passionate cyclists who are well aware of the challenges of indoor training. Their motto is: “Heroes of summer become heroes of winter,” but in addition to the advantages of continuing training in winter, they also recognized the disadvantages. Static posture, ugly workout and sore butt due to prolonged sitting in one position. To change that, in 2020 they began developing the first version of their Leeze Boom Board rocker plate. Their goal is to make indoor cycling as attractive as possible for cyclists without having to invest huge amounts of money. We are testing the top model with Leeze Boom Board pro. They also stock the Leeze Boom Board mini and Leeze Boom Board lite.

Constructor

Leeze sent us the Leeze Boom Board Pro. This is the top model from their line. This “Pro” rocker plate, as the accessory is called, is made from 100% recycled polypropylene and fiberglass reinforced. The Boom Board Pro consists of two identical plates with EPDM (synthetic) rubber and springs sandwiched between them to provide room for movement. The plate has round holes that not only save material and weight, but also allow you to attach straps and a counterweight.

Before you can start practicing with the Boom Board, you need to assemble it using a small kit. It’s really not difficult and they have a very clear instructional video that walks you through the process step by step. Both plates consist of two parts that are twisted together. On the bottom plate, install five EPDM rubbers in a single line in the middle at the indicated locations, and the next step is to install the top plate on top of these rubbers in the same way. These EPDM rubbers have a steel shell inside, so they cannot be compressed flat, but the plates can make inclined movements.

Install springs

The last step in the construction process is the springs. The kit comes with four and you place them based on usage and the total weight they will be carrying. In my case, two feathers are enough. This is combined with the Wahoo Kickr trainer. If you are going to use the Boom Board with an indoor bike, you will have to install four springs. You can install the springs at twelve different points, choosing as you wish. The further away you are from the plate, the harder the board will react.

Install the trainer and you’re ready to go!

Once the Boom Board is assembled, it’s time to install the trainer as well as the bike. It may be helpful to use the Boom Board with two people. It is quite large and combined with its weight of about 15 kg, it is difficult to hold on its own.

In addition to the Boom Board, the package also includes five straps with hooks that can be hooked into the holes. This allows you to secure the trainer. The kit also includes so-called “dots” and can be ordered in different colors. I chose red to cover the holes of the Boom Board. This prevents your trainer’s foot or fulcrum from getting stuck in the opening, and the color also looks cool.

I place my Wahoo in the middle of the plate. In my case I need to place the counterweight on the right side. This was carefully sent by the people from Liz. This is necessary for the Wahoo Kickr because it is an asymmetrical trainer with most of the weight on the left side of center. This counterweight is placed in one of the holes and its position can be easily determined using a level. Now just place the bike on the trainer and we are ready to train.

Gently rock

The first few times I want to sit on the Boom Board on my bike I feel awkward. The bike is 10 cm higher, and at this height I cannot throw my leg over it. Now you can of course stand on the Boom Board to get back level with the bike, but it’s slippery in cycling shoes and you’ll need to be careful. Especially the first few times, it takes a while to figure out the best way to do it. I find it comfortable to press my left foot first while my right foot is still on the ground. Once it’s latched, I can lean on it and swing my right leg over the saddle.

Once on the bike, you will immediately feel that you are moving from left to right. It’s still a little shaky and awkward, especially in the beginning. Now, as stated, I installed the springs as far as possible, and this position has the least movement, or as they say: the heaviest position. If you move the springs further toward the center, you can achieve greater mobility. When I’m riding the bike at a leisurely pace, you notice a little movement from the Boom Board and it feels more dynamic because now the bike is moving too. Sitting on the pedals gives you a very natural feel thanks to the slight vibrations you also experience outdoors when riding a bike.

After training, you again need to be careful when getting off. Especially if you’ve had a hard workout and are tired, it’s wise to dismount calmly and carefully.

More movement feels more natural

After a few practices, I move the springs further toward the center of the plate to get the plate to move a little more. This makes the movement more natural and the movement smoother as the plate can now tilt a little further. The guys at Leeze also point out that you should determine what position you want the springs to be based on your body weight. The heavier you are, the farther back you will have to place the springs. In my case I am too light to get full movement of the plate with the springs in the outer position.

When the springs are in the “fourth position” I feel that the plate moves very naturally with my weight of about 72 kg. If I row calmly while sitting in the saddle, this difference is not very big. But when I start pedaling hard at a low cadence and feel Bauke Mollema riding the bike, you feel the plate move with your body and the bike. This feeling intensifies when I stand on the pedals. After this, you will also be able to move the bike from left to right, as if you were doing it on the street. This makes it feel much more natural compared to a trainer standing on the ground.

When I look at the bracket or frame during training, I see that it stays in line with the machine. The force you apply to the pedals can sometimes cause the frame to move when the machine is on solid ground. Frames are designed to withstand these forces, but I still don’t like the idea of ​​a frame that moves that much. With the bike in the trainer on the Boom Board, I see this movement not in the frame, but in the plate. It’s not scientifically proven, but it’s certainly a lot more enjoyable when the force is absorbed by the arrow and the frame isn’t overloaded.

Conclusion

It takes some getting used to, but indoor training combined with the Leeze Boom Board Pro makes it more natural and therefore more fun. The moving plate makes you feel like you’re actually riding a bike because the bike can move. During the first week, you should try out the position in which you should attach the springs so that you can get the optimal movement in combination with your weight. You need to be careful when entering and exiting and be aware of the slippery surface if you step on it while wearing cycling shoes.

During a relaxed workout you’ll feel a slight movement, but especially when you’re standing on the pedals, in heavy cadence blocks or during sprints, it’s nice that you can move the bike sideways. Boom Board pro costs 329.90 euros, in my case a counterweight was added at a cost of 39.90 euros. The Boom Board Pro is a durable design that makes indoor cycling much more fun, while also protecting your frame by converting lateral forces into motion. Given this added benefit, it’s a great investment and makes indoor training more natural and fun, although I still prefer cycling outside.

via Liz