Good night, or when you read this later, good morning, dear reader, to the Formula 1 weekend in Australia. Teams, drivers and cars headed to Albert Park in Melbourne for the third race weekend of the season. For many years the race in Australia was the opening of the season, and there are rumors in the paddock that the situation will be repeated next year. Before that happens, let’s take a look at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

For the race weekend, tire supplier Pirelli decided to bring the softest tires. C3 is a hard tyre, C4 is a medium tyre, and C5 is a soft tyre. For the first time this season we are using the softest tires. That’s why several riders are opening this first free practice session in Australia on a soft tyre.

Max Verstappen’s first free practice

Max Verstappen will also make his debut on soft tyres. After the first few laps on C5 tyres, the world champion set the fastest time, more than four tenths faster than Leclerc’s lap on the same type of tyre. Is this a sign for the rest of the race weekend? Or even the rest of the season?

In addition, Verstappen has problems with the microphone. The driver can barely be heard when he wants to say something to his engineer. Verstappen is asked if he can move the microphone closer to his mouth, but according to Verstappen, this is due to the, quote, “crap microphone.”

Alonso explores the limits of the track

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso explores the track and even parts beyond it. In a fast combination of 9-10, the Spanish rider gains too much speed and goes straight into the gravel. There he encounters a welcome feature of Albert Park. There are no endless strips of asphalt, but rather unforgiving grass mats, gravel and walls. That’s how it should be.

Russell and Bottas also have problems with this corner combination. Both cars lose traction. Russell manages to catch up with the car in time and continues straight across the grass. Bottas can no longer straighten the rear of the car and pirouettes. With the exception of the tires, the Sauber can continue its journey without damage.

Reason for the red flag

This fate was not meant for Alexander Albon. Williams also want to overtake the rear wheels and the front axle, but earlier in the lap. Albon turns sharply up and down to avoid a crash, but this causes further imbalance. The car is no longer salvageable and first hits the wall on the left front and then hits the concrete on the right side. The car is a complete write-off and loses a lot of carbon fiber particles in a collision. A red flag is waved to allow marshals to carry out cleanup operations safely.

About ten minutes before the finish, the track reopens and cars are allowed back on the track. Lewis Hamilton sits down, but the car goes straight as he turns into the first corner. The Mercedes is used as a lawn mower and can then continue its journey. Max Verstappen also leaves the track for a while. He’s doing it at the same time as Alonso, Russell and Bottas. According to Verstappen, this is because the floor is touching the asphalt.

When the checkered flag waves, Verstappen sets his sixth fastest time to finish second in practice. The differences at the front are minimal. Stroll, in seventh, is just 0.107 seconds slower than Norris in first. To expand on this a bit: Hulkenberg in 16th place is the first to be more than one second behind the fastest time. However, remember that this is VT1 only. We hope to learn more about each team’s speed soon. Get some sleep first.

Results from the first free practice session for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Norris Verstappen Russell Leclerc Tsunoda Perez Stroll Science Hamilton Piastri Riccardo Albon Magnussen Sergeant Windows Hulkenberg Alonso Zhou Bottas Gasly

What time does Formula 1 start at Albert Park?

Friday, March 22

2nd free workout: 6:00–7:00.

Saturday, March 23

3rd free workout: 02:30 – 03:30

Qualification: 6:00–7:00.

Sunday, March 24

Race: 5:00 am.