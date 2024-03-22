Real estate still sinking: the ECB sinks the brick with skyrocketing rates

The ECB’s restrictive monetary control continues to damage the real estate sector. According to the Nomisma real estate market observatory, released yesterday and reported by Il Giornale, there are signs of further weakening. The gradual increase in interest rates, together with the greater selectivity of banks, has abruptly interrupted the growth trend, even for the most vulnerable groups. In 2023, sales decreased by 9.7%, mainly due to the 26% reduction in mortgage applications, while other forms of financing grew by 4.8%. This means that one in four mortgage-financed purchases were not made. Libero writes it.

The constant rigidity of real estate prices in Italy during recession phases contributes to distancing supply and demand, further slowing down transactions. The decline in sales is likely to continue in the coming months, at least until the ECB significantly reduces the reference rate. Even with the first rate reductions announced by Lagarde starting from June, a return of demand to 2022 levels is not expected. Nomisma underlines that a normalization phase will be necessary to help restore conditions more favorable to demand.