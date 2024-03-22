“We can win the battle by taking charge not only of diseases, but also of people.” These are the words of Davide Petruzzelli, president of the patient association Aladino’s lamp Ets, on the occasion of the presentation of the information campaign aimed at the general public on large B-cell lymphoma (Dlbcl), the most frequent lymphoma of the non-lymphoma family. Hodgkin, signed by Sobi, a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases, with the patronage of the associations Aladdin’s Lamp Ets and the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail).