“Large B-cell lymphoma affects the lymph nodes, which first swell. The spleen can also become enlarged and, when it is very large, it overflows from the costal arch, pushing the stomach upwards and giving signs of gastric fullness and abdominal tension. This is why it is important to contact your doctor.” This was explained by Roberto Cairoli, director of the complex Hematology structure of the Asst Grande Niguarda metropolitan hospital in Milan, on the sidelines of the presentation of the information campaign aimed at the general public on large B-cell lymphoma (Dlbcl), the most frequent lymphoma of the lymphoma family. not Hodgkin, signed by Sobi, a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases, with the patronage of the associations Aladdin’s Lamp Ets and the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail).