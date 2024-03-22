“We know that amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has a 360-degree impact on patients’ lives, also strongly influencing individual independence. Consistent with our vision ‘Innovating cure & care to make patients’ lives better’, we support people in their experience of the disease by leveraging scientific progress. We are therefore particularly proud to be able to make available to the Italian ALS community a new therapeutic formulation that the person can take more easily and which has positive effects on both therapeutic adherence and quality of life” . Thus Rossella Balsamo, Medical Director Zambon Italy and Switzerland, comments on the availability of the orodispersible formulation of riluzole.

Pathologies of the central nervous system are one of the areas of scientific research of Zambon, a multinational pharmaceutical company founded in Vicenza in 1906 and now present in 23 countries in Europe, America and Asia. In Europe and Italy – the company recalls – riluzole is the only ‘disease modifying’ drug approved for ALS. It acts on glutamate, a chemical messenger in the brain and spinal cord, which is thought to cause the destruction of nerve cells if present in excessive quantities. The molecule is able to interrupt the release of glutamate, thus helping to prevent damage to nerve cells and delaying the progression of the disease. A scientific study highlighted how the daily intake of riluzole 100mg resulted in significantly longer survival – defined as patients alive, not intubated for mechanical ventilation and not tracheotomized – compared to those who had received the placebo.