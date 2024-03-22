They were already lying between the white sheets of their wooden slatted bed when the gynecologist called. The next day, Lauren Bowerman was scheduled to have her final checkup. Her husband Matthew then injected hormones into her gluteal muscle for a week to prepare her body for the transfer of one of the frozen embryos.

They were hoping for a sibling for their eleven-month-old daughter, Charlotte. But the Bowermans, both 32, sensed something else: a rush. Urgently adding to my family, hopefully with five more children, after years of infertility, sadness and disappointment.

That evening, the doctor announced that the planned placement—and, for now, all IVF procedures—had been stopped. Days earlier, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that fetuses outside the womb are also children whose lives are sacred. Doctors and clinics that fail to guarantee absolute protection may be prosecuted for murder. On the advice of lawyers, all patients were canceled.

Conservative Alabama also banned IVF after abortion. Consequences that shocked even staunch Republicans. The consequences didn’t hit Lauren and Matthew until that night in bed. “I saw a news headline about judges deciding that embryos were children and I thought, this is great. We think so too,” he says a month later in the living room of their bungalow in suburban Hoover. She: “When I heard about this, I shrugged it off: if there is a verdict that embryos are life, then why should this concern us?”

Matthew sighs, “We thought we’d gotten through the worst.” Lauren adds, “Finding an explanation for why we can’t have children, all the tests and failed treatments, wrestling with God withholding our happiness, the ethical and spiritual considerations of IVF,” she folds her legs on the couch. underneath and pulls a white and blue floral dress over it. “The past period has confirmed how vulnerable we are: we remain at the mercy of doctors, politicians and judges.”

Battle for the Womb

The Bowermans consciously surrendered their lives to the power of God. She said they both studied theology before falling in love “during a weekly Bible study for singles at Chick-fil-A,” the fast-food chain. He even had a desire to become a preacher. He is now a financial analyst. She writes and does podcasts for a website for women of faith.

When they married in 2017, children seemed obvious. “Be fruitful and multiply” is the first commandment in the Bible,” says Matthew. It was “cruel” that God did not give it to them naturally. Those who do their best to live by His word are again and again disappointed in their greatest desire. They experienced it all again when it turned out that the Alabama Supreme Court had blocked IVF.

The battle over abortion and other so-called reproductive rights in the United States is, at its core, a clash between the conservative religious right on one side and the progressive, secular left on the other. From the perspective of the latter camp, it is a fight in which church leaders, fundamentalist activists and Republicans—predominantly men—want to strip women of their autonomy over their own bodies.

father Matthew Bowerman: All we want is to expand our family.

The right has the advantage. After President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices to the federal Supreme Court, nationwide abortion rights were repealed in 2022. Now IVF and abortion pills are at stake. Another battle could be brewing over birth control pills.

But the conservative group is not a monolith, as the IVF issue proves. As the Alabama Supreme Court declares embryos sacred, politicians are rushing to make the treatment possible again. Trump also spoke out in favor of IVF: “We want to make having children easier, not harder.” In conservative circles, the declining birth rate in the United States is also seen as a serious problem.

Alabama’s Republican-dominated Legislature, on whose abortion laws the court’s decision was based, quickly introduced a restoration bill to make fertility treatments possible again. For the Bowermans, the practical damage is limited to a delay of a few months. Although both left and right fear that the law will not withstand subsequent lawsuits. And there are concerns that gynecologists will leave Alabama, where maternity care is already weak.

Religiously motivated objections to IVF persist. The Catholic Church has been strongly opposed to this since the birth of the first “test tube baby” in 1978, because embryos are always lost during IVF: for scientific research, due to human error, but also because (potential) parents usually don’t They use all the cells that are grown for them. The surplus is sometimes donated, but is usually destroyed. The clinics are left with orphaned embryos that no one else needs.

The pro-life movement, which wants to limit abortion and IVF, is predominantly Protestant, especially in Alabama, where the percentage of Catholics is lower than in the rest of the country. The fact that technology also offers homosexuals and single women the opportunity to have biological children increases religiously motivated resistance.

More than 2 percent of American children are now conceived through IVF: 86,000 in 2021. These are also the children of deeply religious people like the Bowermans who are struggling with infertility.

All are welcome

When Matthew and Lauren Bowerman were told IVF was their only chance to have children of their own, they carefully researched the method and its ethical implications. Throughout their Christian education this was never talked about. And although they are supported by their own church community, they have mostly found religious arguments against it on the Internet.

In the US, where almost all healthcare is for-profit, there are virtually no regulations regarding IVF. Intended parents can select embryos by sex and freeze or replace an unlimited number of them. “We decided that we wanted to give every embryo created from my eggs and sperm a chance at life in our family,” Lauren says. Two IVF processes resulted in six viable embryos. “Six moments when God gave the spark that created life,” because that’s how they see technology. They will have these embryos transferred one by one without checking them for abnormalities. “They are all welcome.”

However, their moralistic foundations have been shaken in recent weeks. “We are very pro-life. For us, life begins at conception,” says Lauren. “But we know that IVF was developed using embryos. And thanks to this episode, we understand that our personal considerations do not mean that we want them to be imposed by the government.”

For Matthew, the revelation is even more powerful. “I am no longer convinced that life begins at conception. Maybe this is only during implantation? With a heartbeat? Don’t know”.

Lauren is clearly shocked by this. “We don’t quite agree here because I tend to believe that all our embryos are our children. Our potential children,” she says.

This living room in Hoover, Alabama, is debunking the theory that women are the ones running away from the Republican Party because their rights are at stake. It is Matthew who, due to the time limit on IVF, feels greater distance from fellow activist activists and more sympathy for women who decide to terminate an early pregnancy. “Who am I, or a judge, or a politician, to decide this. It’s so personal.”

Then Lauren agrees. “If we introduce laws that say life begins at conception, the morning-after pill will also be banned. What will happen next?” According to her, it was only because of the IVF issue that she suddenly realized how vulnerable all rights were. And how privileged she is.

For American women who are internet savvy and can afford it, abortion is still possible, either through the pill or by traveling to another state. Strict legislation affects the poorest, often women of color.

At the protests organized by IVF parents after the Supreme Court decision, there were almost no people of color visible, while nearly 27 percent of Alabama residents are black and 5 percent are Hispanic. “The division is huge. For how many people who want children, IVF is financially out of reach anyway?” says Lauren. Insurance rarely covers fertility treatments. The Bowermans spent about $45,000 (almost 42,000 euros) on it.

They did not show themselves, but Matthew wrote to their Republican representative. “I’m disappointed that people who don’t know anything about IVF can make it impossible for us to expand our family with the stroke of a pen,” he says. Lauren: “Very Republican and pro-life.”

After all this turmoil, they are hoping for a new, nuanced debate within their faith community about what “pro-life” really means. A conversation they mostly had in this living room, not in seminary, church, or online religious forums. Christian principles remain guiding principles, but are not fully applicable to modern science. “You can search the Scriptures for a long time,” Lauren says. “But you won’t find the answer there to the question of how you, as a Christian, should feel about IVF. It’s not in the Bible.”

New abortion case



Next Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear another important abortion case. This time about mifepristone, the abortion pill. The anti-abortion club Hippocratic Medicine Alliance went to court because it believes the FDA approval is unfounded.

Even if the court upholds the FDA’s initial approval of the drug, it could limit its use.

The Guttmacher Institute announced this week that about 10 percent more pregnancies were terminated in 2023 than in 2022. There have been over 1 million legal abortions in the US, despite almost complete bans in 14 states and very short periods during which abortion is still legal. allowed in 7 other states.

Alabama Legislation and Case Law



In December 2020, a hospital patient in Mobile, Alabama, entered an unsecured room where embryos were frozen, removed several from the freezer, and abandoned them. The patient injured himself and destroyed the embryos. The couples who owned the cameras sued the clinic for negligence and wrongful death, but were denied in court. In mid-February, the all-Republican state Supreme Court ruled in favor of expectant parents: Even outside the womb, embryos should be treated as children whose lives must be protected. The judges also blame lawmakers for failing to restrict IVF more strictly.

The justices based their decision on the “sanctity of unborn life” clause added to the state constitution in 2018. This constitutional amendment was accompanied by an almost complete ban on abortion. Pregnancy can be terminated only if the woman’s life is in danger, but not in case of abnormalities in the child or after rape. However, at that time, abortion rights were regulated at the national level.

When the federal Supreme Court struck down abortion rights in 2022, Alabama’s so-called “trigger law” went into effect, closing the last three abortion clinics in the state. The Dobbs decision (which overturned Roe) also played a role in the review by Alabama’s conservative high judges. They also often quote the Bible in their opinions. Chief Justice Tom Parker is a strong proponent of the theocratic idea that Christians should impose their fundamentalist values ​​on society at large.

