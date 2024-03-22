Britain’s Princess Kate has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video message on Friday evening. It is not yet clear what form it will take and what the risk to the health of Crown Prince William’s wife will be. Kensington Palace, Kate and William’s royal home, said Kate is expected to make a full recovery. Kate herself said: “I’m doing well and I’m getting stronger every day.”

Princess Kate has not been seen in public since January after undergoing abdominal surgery. There were many rumors in the United Kingdom and abroad about the princess’s well-being. In her video message, Katya says that during the operation it turned out that she had a form of cancer. “My medical team therefore recommended that I undergo preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the first stage of this treatment,” the princess said. She asks the press to respect her privacy during treatment.

Princess Kate is the wife of Prince William, son of King Charles. Charles is currently undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, which he has been open about since the beginning to raise awareness of the disease. In her video message, Kate expresses the same sentiment as her father-in-law: “To everyone facing this disease in any form, please do not lose hope and faith. You are not alone”.

