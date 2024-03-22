In the framework of a fluctuating economy, the price of the dollar today was set at 36.32 bolivars in Venezuela, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). It becomes crucial information for both investors and citizens in general. Venezuela’s economic stability, marked by the variability in the price of its currency against the dollar, highlights the importance of closely monitoring these figures, especially on the eve of significant political events that could influence future variations.

The disclosure of the official dollar rate by the BCV this March 22 sheds light on the current economic situation of the country. In a context where the economy is influenced by multiple factors, including government policies and international markets, the official figure acquires special relevance, being a reference for exchange operations and economic analysis.

What is the Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, Friday, March 22?

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) has established the price of the dollar today at 36.32 bolivars, thus offering an official parameter for economic transactions in the country. This figure turns out to be a key piece of information to understand the Venezuelan economy, affecting both the formal and informal markets.

What is the DolarToday today, March 22 in Venezuela?

In contrast to the official rate, platforms such as DolarToday and Monitor Dólar present a price of the parallel dollar at 38.92 bolivars. This value, determined by supply and demand on the black market, becomes an alternative economic indicator for those seeking additional references in their financial decisions.

Dollar Monitor: price of the dollar today, March 22 in Venezuela

The price of the dollar according to Monitor Dólar reflects an average of Bs. 38.62 for each dollar, according to the latest update. This is calculated based on the supply and demand of the US currency.

How did the dollar close today in the Central Bank of Venezuela?

How many times does the BCV rate change?

The BCV rate may vary according to internal policies and the global economic situation. Although there is no fixed frequency, significant changes in the political or economic sphere may cause adjustments to this rate, making it vital for interested parties to stay informed through official channels.