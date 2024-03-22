Premier League footballers are calling on the KNVB, clubs and sponsors to provide higher salaries. Currently, many players in the Netherlands receive the maximum cost allowance, and only one in twelve Premier League clubs employs all of their players full-time.

“Professional football is the job of a footballer, not the job of being able to play football,” the Premier League players wrote in a joint statement. “We don’t need millions, we ask for a minimum wage. We want to be professional.”

The top competition of women’s football was transferred from amateur to professional football by the KNVB at the end of 2022. However, Dutch professional women’s football has not yet reached the level of salaries in the Netherlands compared to, for example, England, Germany and the USA.

Recently, captains Keli Pruim from PEC Zwolle, Isa Pothof from Excelsior and Anna Knol from Fortuna told NRC that they all know players who have stopped playing football due to low income.

During the first match of this round, the captains of Fortuna Sittard and Telstar wore a special T-shirt upon the entrance of both teams with the words “Paid for football = getting paid”.

