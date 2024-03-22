FP1 Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez ahead of everyone, Pecco Bagnaia outside the top 10

The weekend in Portugal opens in the name of Marc Marquez, who was the fastest in the first free practice session. The Gresini team rider recorded a time of 1:40.484 ahead of Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia and Brad Binder’s KTM, 165 and 205 thousandths behind the former Honda respectively. Jack Miller placed fourth, while Franco Morbidelli closes the top 5 ahead of teammate Jorge Martin.

Completing the top 10: Alex Rins (Yamaha), Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing) and Joan Mir (Honda). A complicated first session, however, for the centaurs of the official Ducati and the VR46 team, with Di Giannantonio and Bagnaia not going beyond 12th and 13th place, while Bezzecchi and Bastianini finished in 18th and 19th position.

The results of the FP1 of the Portuguese GP

1 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 1’40.484

2 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1’40.649 +0.165

3 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’40.689 +0.205

4 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’40.840 +0.356

5 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA First Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’40.861 +0.377

6 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Prima Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’40.906 +0.422

7 42 Alex RINS SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1’40.934 +0.450

8 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA BY Trackhouse Racing APRILIA 1’41.107 +0.623

9 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 1’41.119 +0.635

10 36 Joan MIR SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1’41.190 +0.706

11 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1’41.242 +0.758

12 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Te DUCATI 1’41.277 +0.793

13 1 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 1’41.289 +0.805

14 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 KTM 1’41,531 +1,047

15 31 Pedro ACOSTA SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 KTM 1’41,606 +1,122

16 5 Johann ZARCO FRA CASTROL Honda LCR HONDA 1’41,672 +1,188

17 25 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA Trackhouse Racing APRILIA 1’41.687 +1.203

18 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Te DUCATI 1’41.715 +1.231

19 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 1’41.728 +1.244

20 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1’41,784 +1,300

21 10 Luca MARINI ITA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1’41.977 +1.493

22 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN IDEMITSU Honda LCR HONDA 1’42.082 +1.598