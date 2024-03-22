Police have arrested a man on suspicion of threatening to shoot at the Marktplaats office in Amsterdam. Police confirmed this on Friday morning following a report by the BNR news channel, which is based in the same building. Police are unwilling to release any additional information about the suspect.

The threat was received by Marktplaats customer service on Thursday afternoon. According to BNR, an angry Marktplaats user threatened to come to the company and shoot there. The office building, which also houses Het Financieele Dagblad, was then evacuated on the initiative of Marktplaats. Cafe Dauphine, located on the ground floor of the building, has also closed its doors.

As a result of the evacuation, BNR was broadcast from an emergency studio elsewhere in Amsterdam, while Het Financieele Dagblad was produced from home. BNR announced on Friday morning that it would once again broadcast from its own studio on Prins Bernhardplein. Journalists from Het Financieele Dagblad can also return to the editorial office.

The Marktplaats office will be closed on Friday, a spokesman told ANP. “Friday is the day when most colleagues are already working from home. We remain in close contact with our employees.”

