Four-cylinder engine producing 725 hp. might be a little crazy.

Is the number of cylinders really that important? We often complain about cars that have too few combustion chambers, but is that really such a bad thing if your car only has four cylinders? There are many legendary four-cylinder engines.

When it comes to four-cylinder engines, the Mercedes M119 is the best engine ever made. The unit is extremely durable and can handle enormous amounts of power. It all started with the M133 with 360 hp. and 450 Nm in the A45 AMG version. This Canalland cannon still reaches 100 km/h in 4 seconds after 10 years, and the special thing is that it remains untouched.

More than 700 hp

The latest version of this unit, the M139I, can be found at the bottom of the new Mercedes-AMG C63S. This now gives 476 and is assisted by an electric motor. And yes, it’s a four-cylinder engine, but you have a lot more power and torque at your disposal than before. Oh, and all-wheel drive, which wasn’t even possible in the previous generation. Oddly enough, no one hears about this.

Manhart made the thickest C63S a little thicker. They call it the Manhart C63 CRE700. It is named not after their favorite Portuguese footballer or the number of professional matches he has played (Ronaldo – 1009), but because of the number of horses that can be found under the beautifully shaped carriage.

Pleasant four-cylinder engine sound

Manhart CRE700 has a power of 725 hp. Look, it’s always nice when an icon promises a little less than it delivers. Torque is now no less than 1120 Nm, which is also a significant increase. Manhart achieves these figures thanks to its MHTronic module (external ECU) and sports exhaust system with a 300-section racing boiler.

This means you can now hear the four-cylinder engine much better (yes!), but can still pass the TUV inspection. Or our TO. We need to make a quick note. Look, 725 hp. and 1120 Nm is really crazy.

However, do not forget that the weight (more than 2 tons) is very large and that the C63S already has 680 hp from the factory. 1020 Nm. If we’re really being negative, Manhart just managed to add 50 hp. and 100 Nm.

Will people buy it?

Thanks to the H&R CRE700 it is a little closer to the ground (20mm). We didn’t know the C63 needed a downgrade, but the slight downgrade doesn’t seem out of place. When it comes to wheels, Manhart has kept it very simple.

These are Mercedes wheels, but with red rim protection. There is also a well-known set of stickers, only red instead of gold. It secretly looks a little better.

Manhart themselves indicate that they will wait some time before offering new updates to the C63S. Apparently, this particular model is not as successful as its predecessor, which Manhart made a ton of updates to. So if you buy these tuning things right away, Manhart will develop even more.

