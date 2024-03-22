This alarming phrase was uttered by Secretary General António Guterres regarding the world’s climate data. We can all understand that there are catastrophic events happening in many parts of the planet right now, just think that the lush lands, just some time ago, today seem to have turned into deserts, and what can we say about the fact that in areas where the climate Have you always had a moderate one?

So, the UN is making another call to save the planet from possible destruction as a result of human activity. It is the latter that, apparently, are the problems arising at the moment. I’ll give you an example: deforestation in areas from the Amazon to Asia and Africa, which have always produced significant amounts of oxygen and stored CO2, and just to give some numbers, we know that 31% of the planet’s surface is covered by forests. , but they are being cut down at a rate of 10 million hectares per year and, as one can imagine, causing significant damage.

Then, if we want, we can add air pollution, land pollution and water pollution, but here I make a short disclaimer: there is no doubt that man is to blame for all this, but we cannot think that only the common citizen is to blame. cause a catastrophe of such proportions. There are many other reasons, and there is only one motivation: making money! Therefore, in addition to addressing the education of individual inhabitants of the Earth, the UN must focus on all these companies, wherever they are in the world, and put an end to this massacre.

Talk is useless, perhaps conscience can be silenced with a better “quality” life, but we are paying too high a price. Surely, to those who hold the levers of political, economic and financial power in their hands, these calls come as if they were to a person who finds himself in the middle of the desert in the heat and without shelter with a fan in his hand. Is it effective? To put things back in order, we just need education and respect, words that are replaced by one term: GREED. Good luck to all of us.