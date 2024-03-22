Brussels, 22 March 2024 – “The prison police are guaranteed dignity at work, a safe working environment and recognition of their professionalism. We urgently need action that can no longer be delayed.

Trade union leaders Sappe-Osapp-UilPa – Uspp- Fns Cisl – CNPP throughout Lazio are simply demanding what should now become a settled right throughout Europe, namely fair and equitable working conditions; Starting with the issue of overtime, service management and protection of prison officers from attacks. Matteo Salvini’s League is on their side.” This is stated in the note of Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco, Member of the European Parliament of the League – Identity and Democracy group, member of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense.

“The numbers speak clearly: the staffing shortage is about 900 units out of the planned 3,700, added to this is overcrowding of over 6,500 prisoners out of 4,800 available places. This state of emergency affected all prisons in Lazio, all the provinces of Rome, Viterbo, Frosinone, Latina and Rieti. The European Union must also provide all necessary resources to support the Prison Police, which carries out fundamental work to ensure the safety of citizens.

Since the beginning of the year, three prison police officers and twenty-three prisoners have already committed suicide in Italy. This is a sad record that we would never want to see.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.