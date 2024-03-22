The 2024 edition of the Salzburg Easter Festival, with the presence of the Orchestra and Choir of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, will see the residence of an Italian team for the first time in the history of the “Osterfestspiele”. The festival, founded in 1967 by the Salzburg orchestra director Herbert von Karajan who directed it until his death in 1989, passed into the hands of Claudio Abbado and then Simon Rattle and had the Berliner Philharmoniker as orchestra in residence from 1967 to 2012. From 2013 to 2022, the Dresden Staatskapelle took over with director Christian Thielemann. Now it is the turn of an Italian orchestra and choir, those of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia, led by their director emeritus Antonio Pappano, who will perform three performances of Ponchielli’s ‘Gioconda’, four symphony concerts with pieces by Italian composers and international events inspired by the Bel Paese and two performances of Verdi’s ‘Requiem’.

The first concert will take place on March 23 at 6 pm (Grosses Festspielhaus), with Amilcare Ponchielli’s ‘Gioconda’ in stage form conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano and directed by Oliver Mears. The international cast features among the protagonists the Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, for the first time in her career in the role of Gioconda, the tenor Jonas Kaufmann, who debuted in the role of Enzo Grimaldo last August at the Sydney Opera House in two performances in concert form and the baritone Luca Salsi (Barnaba).

The show, a new production created in co-production with the Royal Opera House-Covent Garden in London, will be repeated on 27 March and 1 April, again at 6pm. The performance of ‘Gioconda’ will mark a debut for the Salzburg, which never staged this opera, while the Orchestra and Choir of Santa Cecilia recorded it – but never performed it publicly – way back in 1967 (with Renata Tebaldi, Carlo Bergonzi, Robert Merrill and Marylin Horne conducted by Lamberto Gardelli).

The first symphony concert conducted by Antonio Pappano will take place on March 24th at 7 pm (Grosses Festspielhaus, repeat on March 31st at 7 pm). On the program are the Four original versions of Boccherini’s retreat from Madrid superimposed and transcribed for orchestra by Luciano Berio, De Sabata’s Juventus, Ponchielli’s Elegia and two of the most famous masterpieces by Ottorino Respighi, Fontane e Pini di Roma, performed for the first time by the Orchestra of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia: Fontane di Roma on 11 March 1917 conducted by Antonio Guarnieri and Pini di Roma on 14 December 1924 by Bernardino Molinari.

On Monday 25 March at 7pm (repeat on 29 March, Grosses Festspielhaus), Sir Tony will take the podium to conduct Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Requiem Mass’, among the greatest sacred masterpieces of all time. The solo parts will be played by the South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, Judit Kutasi (mezzo-soprano), Luciano Ganci (tenor) and Michele Pertusi (bass). The Santa Cecilia Choir is instructed by Andrea Secchi and on this occasion will be supported by the Bachchor Salzburg.

The second concert dedicated to Italy is on the bill for Tuesday 26 March (7pm, Grosses Festspielhaus, repeat on 30 March at 7pm), with pieces by Berlioz and Martinů. The Czech conductor Jakub Hrůša, main guest conductor of the Santa Cecilia Orchestra and Choir, will take the podium. On the program ‘Les Fresques de Piero della Francesca’, a symphonic poem by Bohuslav Martinů composed in 1955 in the wake of the suggestions evoked by the cycle of frescoes ‘Stories of the True Cross’ by Piero della Francesca and preserved in the basilica of San Francesco in Arezzo, and two pieces by the French Berlioz: ‘Aroldo in Italia’ with the solo viola of Pinchas Zukerman and the ‘Roman Carnival’.