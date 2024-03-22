In one of the display cases at the Holocaust Museum hangs a souvenir that my father brought home as a forced laborer in Schiphol. At home it served as an ashtray or paperweight, as convenient. It was actually a cube-shaped glass reflector that marked and illuminated the sides of the runway. It symbolized the forced labor of Jews (mixed marriages) in numerous labor camps in the Netherlands. That is why I was invited to the grand opening of the museum at the Portuguese Synagogue.

Ulli d’Oliveira is a former professor of immigration law at California State University and an associate at Prakken d’Oliveira Human Rights Lawyers.

This invitation did not mention the presence of the Israeli President, Mr. Herzog. This was announced only on the eve of the rally, apparently because the organizers expected demonstrations against his arrival. I was also put off by his presence, especially as a speaker. As recorded by the International Court of Justice, Herzog stated on October 12, 2023: “The entire nation is responsible. The rhetoric that civilians don’t know and don’t participate is not true. This is absolutely not true. They could rebel.” A few days earlier, when members of the media were invited to visit the museum, museum director Annemiek Gringold, in her welcoming speech, expressed her wish that the public not only remember the past, but also take into account the lessons of the past. The Holocaust is here and now.

Old Testament

I had originally planned to stay away due to the presence of the Israeli President. It did not seem entirely clear to me that the highest representative of a state that had been charged with genocide before the International Court of Justice (a complaint which the Court found sufficiently credible to warrant provisional measures) appeared at the hearing at which the victims of genocide took their place.

Moreover, I argued in Truu that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu inciting his troops with the cry of “Amalek” actually filled in the intent element of the legal concept of genocide. In the Old Testament, Amalek is the king of the Amalekites, the hereditary enemy of the Israelites who must be crushed. The clearest of these is in the book of Samuel, where God commands Saul to destroy the people of Amalek. “Go out against the Amalekites and defeat them. Do not spare them, kill everything and everyone: men and women, children, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.” When Netanyahu shouts “Amalek” to the troops, he is referring to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It was clear to me that I would not be able to attend the meeting without protesting.

Now, when this slogan is being put into practice in all sorts of ways – bombing, destruction of infrastructure, hunger, deprivation of drinking water and medicine – there is, in my opinion, every reason to believe that genocide and certainly war is taking place. crimes. The delusion that the Prime Minister only wants to attack Hamas cannot be maintained if the President believes that anyone who does not oppose Hamas also belongs to Hamas. Hamas is not a people, but Palestinians and Amalekites.

A4

It was clear to me that I could not attend the meeting without protesting. I typed a few words on a piece of A4 paper with paragraph 72: MR DUKE IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE GENOCIDAL STATE OF ISRAEL.

I would show this if Herzog took the floor. Of course, many safety measures were taken. Identity check, security check, bag check. How did I receive the A4 sheet? I hid a copy among the invitation papers, wrapped another around my ankle in a sock—Krimi had a copy—and also gave a copy to my wife, who knew how to hide it. All unnecessary effort. Nothing stood in my way.

A souvenir from Ulli d’Oliveira’s father hangs in the window of the Holocaust Museum. Photo by Lebrin Latupeyriss

When the President of Israel spoke, I stood up and silently unfolded my text. He turned around a little so that his loved ones could notice it. The NOS camera picked up on this and began filming (though not broadcasting). After some time, not even a minute had passed, I sat down again. Nothing else happened. I was the only Protestant in a crowded synagogue. I took into account that I would be captured on the spot by the security services and, possibly, detained for illegal entry. But I have received encouraging comments from people in my area. Apparently I resonated with some people. I heard the President call for prayer for the Israeli hostages.

I got the brunt of it. How did I come up with accusing Israel of genocide? This hasn’t been proven at all yet

The ceremony was not yet over when I received full layers, including at a luncheon at the Jewish Museum. People turned away from me in anger. I desecrated the memory of my murdered grandparents, for whom I laid a stumbling block. Shame! Where was I anyway? Duke’s words and actions from the recent past have been taken out of context. Why did I attack him? How did I come up with accusing Israel of genocide? This has not yet been proven at all.

Depolarize

I tried to clarify my position. I did not understand how I could deny that my grandparents were killed in Auschwitz while criticizing the violence used by the State of Israel against the civilian population of Gaza. The collateral damage to the civilian population of Gaza from the fight against Hamas was, in my opinion, genocide. The fact that Herzog was misquoted passed me by: I was offended by his presence as the President of Israel, as an official, and not as a person.

And genocide, the Holocaust is based on political decisions, on politics. How can one neglect vigilance against new forms of genocide and at the same time tirelessly promote the idea of ​​“not widespread”? Yes, if the Holocaust is a unique process of extermination, as it is portrayed, then talking about a repetition is conceptually impossible. But the legal concept of genocide is neutral and is common in relation to the victim nation and the perpetrator state.

How can one neglect vigilance against new forms of genocide and at the same time tirelessly promote the idea of ​​“not widespread”?

There were also supporters among those present. One of them, an employee of the Jewish Museum, said that a number of colleagues remained on the sidelines due to the presence of the Israeli president. People who had not seen my solo performance came up to me to listen to what was on my piece of paper, and quite a few expressed their agreement. Meanwhile, the action remained controversial.

The cultural Jewish quarter was a besieged fortress. There is a heavy police presence at the scene, as well as noisy protesters in various locations. They could be heard in the synagogue with their slogans. Many demonstrators – Palestinians and Jews – carried signs and slogans that made it clear that they had nothing against the Holocaust museum but everything against the presence of the Israeli president. They were kept apart from the procession of guests heading from the Jewish Museum to the Holocaust Museum and the Dutch Theater. I thought it was important to show that there were people at the parade who agreed with the demonstrators. I left the line and walked towards the demonstrators, but the police stopped me. The officers shouted at me not to polarize. I said I wanted to depolarize. I was also told that I was not allowed to demonstrate on my own. I objected to this: single individuals also have the right to demonstrate. I held up an A4 sheet of paper to show that there were supporters in the synagogue too. It was picked up. Every little bit helps.

Performance

Emil Shriver, director of the Jewish Museum, was unhappy with my action. The invitation of the Israeli President, his own decision, had already taken place in the summer of 2023, and the President represented the 800 Dutch Holocaust survivors who emigrated to Israel, along with their relatives.

I believe that, given the significantly changed circumstances, this invitation should have been withdrawn. This is not the first time that a high-level meeting has been canceled due to new developments. October 7, 2023 and its sequel are certainly such an occasion. Then there might be another representative of the survivors who identifies less with the state. Were these relatives actually consulted? In short, I found the explanation for support for this decision to be quite sparse. At the end of our conversation, Schriever distanced himself from my small action by including the king’s words. When he came out of the museum, noticed the noise of the demonstration and was asked about it, he rightly said that after liberation we were allowed to demonstrate again, it was a great privilege. We unanimously supported this.

