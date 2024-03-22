Topic: Sudan. The email was hidden in a recent increase in the flow of excited and detailed letters to the ombudsman about, unsurprisingly, the Gaza war and related controversy in the lower countries. Readers objected to columnists Aileen Bilic and Michel Krielaars, who wrote that at the opening of the Holocaust Museum there were shouts of “crawfish Jews” and “Juden Routh”, although the prosecutor’s office has not (yet) established this, according to Mayor Halsema.

Are they allowed to write this? It seems to me that the observer should not limit himself to what the prosecutor’s office has established in terms of facts; there are people who say they have heard these words. Ultimately, whose testimony you rely on also determines your position in the debate. In fact, the term “cancerous Zionists”, members of the same unpleasant maternal family, was recorded.

Other readers accused the NRC of not reporting critically enough on how the PvdA “politicalized” the presence of Israeli President Herzog. But when former CIDI director Ronnie Naftaniel explained his criticism of the party in an interview, a reader complained about it again. “Why not interview the people who organized the protest against Duke?” When these demonstrators were previously on the front page with signs reading “Jews Against Genocide”, it drew harsh criticism. This is indicative of a conflict in which many Dutch people feel strongly involved for various reasons.

But there was a letter about Sudan from journalism student Melle de Laat, who was researching reporting on the war that broke out last April for the platform eydaily.nl. Its findings were not unfavorable to the NRC by Dutch standards. The newspaper wrote more about the war than about competitors, but as the war progressed, attention everywhere decreased. And the stories rarely made it to the front pages.

Overall, it can be said that there is a painful gap between poverty in Sudan and the attention it attracts in the West. Since the battle between RSF militias and the government army began in full force eleven months ago, the horrors have only accumulated. Tens of thousands of people have died, ethnic cleansing is taking place, ten million people are on the run, and there is a threat of famine. Three weeks ago, the NRC concluded: “This is one of the most seriously destructive wars ever fought in Africa.” The same article (which was announced with a large photo on the front page) stated that only 4 percent of the €4.1 billion in aid requested by the UN had been promised at that time.

I want to shout this news from the rooftops, but these days there are already a lot of serious things being shouted from the rooftops. Sudan appears in the columns as a standard example of a humanitarian crisis that receives too little attention in the press and society. Already on May 23 last year, the NRC spoke with Sudanese-Dutch Sahar Abdelrahim, who asked to run a fundraising campaign for Sudan at the Giro 555: “He refused because the war does not receive enough media attention.”

At that moment, at the beginning of the war, there was a lot of attention in the RNC. On Monday, April 17, almost the entire front page was devoted to the escalating conflict this weekend: “Sudanese woke up Saturday morning to the sound of gunfire and bombs falling, as well as to the sight of clouds of smoke.” An explanatory article was already published online on Sunday, and the NRC Today podcast offered an oral explanation.

The pace remained high. During the first two weeks of the war, the newspaper wrote about the conflict 17 times. Eleven stories followed in May last year, after which the number dropped to two to five per month. Since January 1, three more articles about the situation in the country followed.

What cannot be ignored from these bare numbers is the essence of the stories. For example, on November 27, correspondent Kurt Lindier made an extremely impressive reconstruction of the massacre in the village of Ardamata. There are passages like this: “Dr. Haider (29) counted 95 bodies that day. “I found an 18-day-old child in a house next to her mother and four other women. All injuries were caused by firearms aimed at the chest or head.”

Lindiger, based in Nairobi, Kenya, relied on dozens of depositions recorded by Reuters and Human Rights Watch, as well as four telephone conversations he conducted himself. This list already shows how serious the practical problems associated with reporting on Sudan are. In short: the country is closed and, unlike Gaza, there are few contacts for journalists to turn to. In addition, the war has affected the infrastructure: communication is often difficult or impossible. Aside from the difficulties of approaching conflict, there are few “serious” developments on the battlefield right now, according to Africa editor Peter Vermaas. News from Sudan also does not play a prominent role in major foreign newspapers.

The social impact of the war in the Netherlands is small, partly because there is no large Sudanese community to keep the conflict on the agenda. In Gaza and Ukraine, you see how these things are connected: media attention leads to anger and compassion, which in turn leads to media attention. But even without this mechanism, work is underway on new stories of horror on the ground. Coming soon to the website and in the newspaper.

Arjen Fortuin

Replies: ombudsman@nrc.nl

A READER WRITES… About the danger of Putin’s boat



I recently read reports in your newspaper and listened to a podcast about the bunkering of Putin’s “shadow fleet” at the Everingen anchorage. I’m experiencing a number of bottlenecks. Borcelles are said to be located opposite the Belgian border; it is not right. Zeuvs-Vlaanderen is located below Borsele. The question is raised of what would happen if such a ship exploded due to the nearby nuclear power plant. How relevant is an explosion on a ship – not from a ship – at a distance of about two kilometers? The impact on the breakwater also seems irrelevant to me in the event of an explosion due to gas formation in the hold of the ship.

Everyday dialect

THE NEWSPAPER ANSWERS…



Indeed, Zeeuws-Vlaanderen is located between Borsel (Zuid-Beveland) and Belgium, in addition to the Western Scheldt. Several people pointed out to the authors the danger of the power plant exploding, says Carola Houkamer. “They are obviously very small, but we thought they were worth mentioning. Not long ago, when there was a fire at a nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye, the world was gripped by panic. And the inlet of the power plant’s cooling water system is located in the Western Scheldt, what will happen in the event of an oil spill? The nuclear power plant website states that the complex is built in such a way that it can withstand the explosion of gas carriers on the Western Scheldt; Obviously, this possibility plays a role.”

The Ombudsman acts independently; his opinions are personal and not those of the (chief) editor. Click here to view the Ombudsman Statute. If you would like to respond directly to NRC articles or audio productions, you can send a letter of no more than 200 words to opinions@nrc.nl. Click here to view Ombudsman Sjoerd de Jong’s submissions (2010-2021).

You can reply to this article only if you have a subscription. If you already have a subscription, please log in below.

Share Write to the editor