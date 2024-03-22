Diseases like measles seemed to disappear but have returned because fewer and fewer parents are vaccinating their children. The measles vaccination rate has fallen from 89 to 82.7 percent in two years—a vaccination rate of 95 percent is required for herd immunity. Recently, 20 children were infected in Eindhoven. This has renewed the debate about making vaccinations mandatory. Bernard Leenstra, a general practitioner, and Lissy de Ridder, a pediatrician specializing in gastrointestinal and liver diseases, will discuss the email statement: Unvaccinated children are leaving child care again.

Bernard Leenstra – BL, Lissy de Ridder – LdR.

Bernard Leenstra is a general practitioner and medical journalist.

BL: “Parents who vaccinate their child under the National Immunization Program (NVP) are choosing to protect their child from serious infectious diseases. Parents who do not vaccinate their child for non-medical reasons choose not to do so. If we allow these children to play together in child care, vaccinated children and children who cannot (yet) be vaccinated are at greater risk of the infectious diseases that vaccinating parents want to protect them from. Why do these parents have to take this extra risk?”

Lissy de Ridder is a pediatrician and chairwoman of the Dutch Association of Pediatricians.

LdR: “You say that parents themselves decide whether to vaccinate them or not according to the RVP. I wonder if this is always the case? After all, every parent wants the best for their child. Why do some parents not vaccinate their children? Is there a language barrier or access problem? Were these parents given sufficient access to information they understood? Or, if mistrust plays a role, then what is the reason for this mistrust? My question is: are all parents capable of making this informed choice?”

BL: “We will have to do everything possible in terms of information. In all areas, in all languages. I agree with you on this. However, will the information ultimately provide sufficient protection? In 2018, then-Secretary of State Blokhuis launched a campaign to combat declining vaccination rates: “We are entering into an even more challenging conversation with people.” However, the decline continues. RIVM points out that mistrust also plays an important role. Will the restoration of trust and the effect of even more information come in time?”

LDR: “I share your concerns. Unfortunately, the question now is when a measles outbreak will happen, not if it will happen. So we don’t really have that time anymore. However, I also wonder what we achieve by denying unvaccinated children access to child care. I am afraid that this will not improve the confidence of parents of unvaccinated children. It could also lead to unvaccinated children congregating in other places (such as the babysitter’s) and therefore increasing the risk of an outbreak.”

BL: “Wait or introduce measures. There is risk in both. In Italy and France, where measles vaccination requirements were introduced in 2017 and 2018, we have seen vaccination rates increase and outbreaks decrease. In 2018, Italy’s vaccination rate rose from 91.7 percent to 93 percent, and the number of measles cases dropped from 5,404 to 2,682 that year. Research shows that in both countries, parental confidence in vaccination continued to increase despite the need for vaccination. What if we made vaccination mandatory for kindergartens for the next three years, and then assessed the pros and cons?”

LdR: “Increasing confidence in the vaccination program is music to my ears. The VVD has revived an old bill in which the party advocates compulsory vaccination of children attending kindergartens. I’m interested in how we will ensure this. Do shelter managers conduct checks? And show the door to those who cannot provide proof of vaccination? And where do these children go, do we keep track of this? These children also have the right to participate in the life of our society; they cannot yet make a choice for or against the vaccine. And then evaluate it: How are we going to approach this? At this point, your proposal raises more questions than answers.”

BL: “The practical objections you raise are indeed problematic, but they do not seem insurmountable to me. Let’s not forget that we have to make choices no matter what. Do we want to protect children who have completed or are about to complete the National Immunization Program? Then we must not allow unvaccinated children into child care institutions. Gathering unvaccinated children with a babysitter increases the likelihood that they will get sick. The government must resolutely prevent this. Don’t parents do this? Then it’s their choice. Government responsibility has its limits. There are also parents who smoke indoors. Do we want as much protection as possible for all children? We must then introduce a universal vaccination obligation, as other European countries have successfully done. Although this remains morally objectionable, and I have difficulty with this too. Will we continue what we have been doing so far? Then everyone loses.”

LdR: “I also emphasize the importance of choice. But before we ban unvaccinated children from child care, there are still steps to be taken. Protect as many children as possible from these nasty, preventable infectious diseases. This is the right care in the right place. I would like to direct any doubting parents to sources that provide correct information, such as AJN Jeugdartsen Nederland. Or better yet, go to your youth doctor, clinic doctor or GP to talk and discuss any concerns. We can better and more easily offer information in different languages ​​across multiple channels. We can go to the area. I’m glad to hear that GGD is already receiving more questions from parents about the vaccination program. This tells me that this information is needed and that parents are taking this issue seriously. Everyone’s on board, it’s a win for all of us.”

