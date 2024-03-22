Now that people are starting to wear shorts again, winter seems to be over before it even began. Without real winters, the centuries-old and deeply rooted Dutch figure skating culture is in danger of disappearing: a quiet cultural disaster that deserves more attention.

Peter Pauw is a senior researcher at the Eindhoven University of Technology.

As a climate scientist, I hear more and more these days that we need a disaster before people actually take action against climate change. It doesn’t help to say, “We must keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius or it will become dangerous.” That people need to experience climate change first-hand before making different choices in the voting booth, when booking a holiday or when shopping.

But hoping for casualties and economic damage is bitter. Moreover, hasn’t the catastrophe already happened and we don’t see it? Dutch figure skating culture is rapidly disappearing – and it’s much worse than it seems.

The Dutch have been overcoming the severity of winter with icy entertainment for hundreds of years.

Those who live abroad also get to know their country better. During my stay in Germany I noticed this, for example, when it was cold. Then I started getting figure fever. This feeling – these long strokes on black ice, silence, cold on your face, frozen pants, freedom – is fantastic. But in Germany I experienced great loneliness. They looked at me strangely when I put on my skates, and even stranger when I first skated on a frozen, ordinary pond in a sad park in Frankfurt am Main. That day, three more skaters joined us and ten more walked around the ice a little. But I was repeatedly asked a strange question, whether the ice had broken up. Shoveling snow together is also not an option. The fever, freedom and community spirit that is so associated with figure skating in the Netherlands did not exist here.

People in Germany did not understand the Dutch figure skating culture. When there was hope for an eleven-city tour in 2015, German colleagues laughed and shared an article in Focus with the headline: “Niederländer Courten auf “nationalen Orgasmus”.” This was three years after tough speed skater Erben Wennemars started crying live on television when he heard that the Elfstedentocht had been cancelled. Many felt this pain with him because it was deeply ingrained in this riding culture.

Winter landscape

And this culture is in danger of extinction. According to the KNMI, cold winters are still possible, but are becoming less likely as winters are on average 2 degrees Celsius warmer than a century ago. As a child, I spent endless hours every year skating and sledding in the ditch next to our house – and half a circle with me. But the last time I really skated was in 2012. 75km ride near Giethoorn – with my ex and her father, both avid skaters. Enthusiastic volunteers laid out trails throughout, and we enjoyed pea soup along the way. But my six-year-old son hardly knows what skating is. Apart from half the experience in Frankfurt, he sometimes stood on the rink, but that’s not it. Then you end up doing the same thing over and over again in a subsidy hungry design on artificial ice.

My son doesn’t understand how abnormal it is that he doesn’t skate every year. The winter landscapes of Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Hendrik Averkamp show that the Dutch have been overcoming the harshness of winter with icy fun for hundreds of years. Ron Kouwenhoven and Henny Korver wrote in 1997: “Nowhere in the world is ice recreation more intense than in the Netherlands. For hundreds of years, the Dutch have thawed when ditches, canals, lakes and canals froze.” And: “They celebrate on the ice and even get married on the ice.”

But for my son, the pleasure of ice cream is something abstract. This is due to the so-called baseline shift: a gradual change in ideas about what a Dutch winter is, as a result of a lack of human experience, memory and/or knowledge about its condition in the past. Today’s children do not grow up with the ancient Dutch ice cream culture and therefore cannot pass it on to their children. In the near future, Avercamp’s scenes may be next to those of Hieronymus Bosch, and ice cream fever and ice cream fun will disappear from our vocabulary.

Cultural losses

We can protect the Netherlands and the economy from rising sea levels for quite a long time and quite well. What about the riding culture? We are making frantic efforts: Sweden now trains ice masters, and marathons on “natural ice” are still held using fogging, the insulating effect of asphalt and other insulating materials. But this will not save the Dutch figure skating culture: it is on the edge of the abyss, and we are still in denial.

Many people are primarily thinking about the economic picture when tackling climate change. What will it cost and what will it cost if we do nothing? But the cost of the climate crisis cannot be measured in money. It took me years to realize how important my own cultural identity is in the climate debate. Small island states have been calling it “damage and loss” at UN climate talks for decades. Of course it’s hard when islands disappear into the sea, but I always thought: you can still adapt by improving water management and creating dams, and if there is no other option, you can always move to another island. But after being greeted in Germany one day with complete incomprehension when I told them how terrible it would be if the Dutch figure skating culture disappeared, I only noticed how difficult it was for me, and probably many people, to understand the cultural loss in others. .

The cost of the climate crisis will no longer be expressed in monetary terms.

Can we still preserve the figure skating culture? May be. But then we must approach the climate crisis as it is and do everything we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero as quickly as possible. In addition, the Netherlands could join other countries that have been calling attention to their cultural losses for decades. This may end up convincing more people of the need to fight the climate crisis than all those hard-nosed economic calculations.

Read also: What to do with the winter scene during climate change?

Share Write to the editor