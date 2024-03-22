While walking around Alsum, near Dokkum, I often pick up trash and throw it in the bin. My eyes fall on an empty fruit juice box and I decide to pick it up and take it with me. Nearby lies a crumpled A-4 sheet with the following text: “I have destructive behavior. It prevents others from working. From now on, I will sit quietly in the designated place and work there.”

In my opinion, I should have added: “I don’t throw garbage on the roadside.”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via ik@nrc.nl

