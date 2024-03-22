Given the incessant chatter on social media, it is becoming increasingly difficult to remain silent about the topics closest to my heart: the drama in Israel and Gaza, anti-Semitism, hatred, deaths. It roars inside me day and night, and I stand, silent, tongue-tied.

Jessica Durlacher is a writer.

For several months now, I have been struggling to post cheerful messages from my life on social media and have not been able to use these means to express my heavy heart, although sometimes I share something that has struck me and that I want to share, the world knows. that it affected me. It gives you a feeling of depression, all this silence, it’s like you’re hiding if you remain so silent, faithful only to your powerlessness. This silence has nothing to do with indifference, but with the inability to choose a clear and one-dimensional point of view. Now I know: the reliability of any information is disputed. Even mentioning facts about the war is considered a choice, and in doing so you immediately become a target of hatred. I struggle with my cowardly tendency – that’s what you might call it – to shy away from what I can no longer fully understand: from deep personal devotion to Israel, from the lingering shock of Hamas’s heinous crimes, from its powerlessness to defend why so many exist many deaths in the Gaza Strip.

I am not blind to Israel’s mistakes. However, I cannot understand or tolerate how the media’s assessment of these actions systematically leads – covertly or otherwise – to condemnation almost exclusively of Israel. And that people use words like “genocide” with such zeal. How is it possible that the Hamas terror is perceived by some as a fight for freedom, and not what it really is: an attempt in the spirit of Islam to settle scores with the sworn enemy, the Jews, the West – a jihad of (misogynistic) hatred and disgust for freedoms, in which we in the West believe. The anger and sadness at the Palestinian deaths is more than understandable, but how can one explain that just days after October 7 there were demonstrations against Israel and before the Palestinian struggle was apparently conveniently, but wrongly, cited as the cause of Hamas terror?

Mistrust

I have never dared to entertain the illusion that most people have a strong conscience – an inner compass of truthfulness, justice and civilization. I struggle more and more with the mistrust that may have been given to me at birth and which centers on the posthumous, still horrific fate of my family during the Holocaust.

Man is essentially alone, and it is a miracle that there is such a thing as love, beauty and comfort.

I’m not even ashamed of the lack of trust. This may sound strange, but I feed this mistrust a little, I support it. This is a sacrifice and a necessity. This mistrust keeps me awake and alert, and I keep the mistrust awake and alert. It allows me to light an eternal candle for the senseless pain and death of my murdered family – and for my father, who is no longer alive. There were betrayals, deportations, collaboration, torture, beatings, hunger, insane murders, and the pain, loneliness and death of many people were often met with coldness and indifference. Man is essentially alone, and it is a miracle that there is such a thing as love, beauty and comfort. It’s a miracle that my father survived.

No matter how well I knew my mistrust, I never thought it would become so alive, so intense and all-consuming, as it has been in the last few months.

Jews are outlawed again

On Sunday, March 10, I was also at the Portuguese synagogue for the opening of the Holocaust Museum. It was a beautiful ceremony with meaningful speeches, truly impressive, although I will not claim that its content struck me as revolutionary. I have heard many speeches about the Holocaust in my life, and sometimes I give them myself. Yet these speeches moved me because of who the speakers were, who and what they represented, because of the grandeur of the event. I thought it was an ordination, a relief from the loneliness surrounding injustice, a scandal that remains barely understood. It was real, I believed in the authenticity of what happened here. Until the sound outside, which at first was an abstract and constant humming in the distance, began to increase in volume. While Alexander Van der Bellen, the President of Austria, condemned his country’s important role in the development and implementation of a large-scale industry to exterminate Jews, the King, the President of the German Federal Council and the President of Israel also made strong and restrained speeches. , an increasingly clear rhythm began to penetrate the walls outside. Slogans, something like drums. It was a martial and relentless rhythm, reminiscent of marches, torches and tenacity.

Interior of a seventeenth-century Portuguese synagogue. Photo by Lebrin Latupeyriss

I thought we were survivors and children of survivors, statesmen and women, trapped in this old, fragile Snog (the nickname for a seventeenth-century Portuguese synagogue). With all our anger and fears, and with the hope that this museum will draw attention to the painful indifference and silent obedience in the Netherlands that led to the murder of 102,000 of our countrymen. We find ourselves at a time when any form of solidarity with Israel, a country that was once legitimized by the international community due to the Holocaust, seems to once again outlaw Jews everywhere; outcasts, or at least people who must justify themselves in detail for their origins, opinions and loyalties, or even be canceled – and even attacked. We sat there knowing that the Holocaust of that time was a memory, and that now we are reminded of that memory every day.

Red hand icon

Less than a hundred meters away, demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags felt that attention to this commemorative event, which represents the opening of a museum about the murder of almost the entire Jewish community, should be redirected to attention to the deaths of Palestinians at the hands of other living Jews. The visit of Israeli President Herzog became a good alibi for this.

A suspicious person saw me as demonstrators who wanted to spare themselves the trouble of commemorating the murder of Jews. Protesters who found it a godsend that all these memories could be called old-fashioned and irrelevant were now free to call the descendants of Israeli survivors the perpetrators of genocide in the Gaza war. Now that they could put their impatience and disgust with all this endless remembrance and remembrance into action and express their burning indignation at the corruption of these Jewish descendants in Israel with their bombs and grenades. Finally, balance was restored and the debt was paid.

“Fuck off, cancer Jews!” – the followers shouted. “This is allowed again, this is possible again,” thought the suspicious person in me.

The world is full of riots without cause, hungry for symbols, without a taste for complexity.

Snog recalled the carefully planned and executed murder of six million Jews, while outside there were chants of “From the river to the sea…”, a metaphor for the abolition and destruction of the Jewish state, now home to 9.5 million people. This is the way the world is, I thought. Full of rebellion without reason, hungry for symbols, without any desire to understand the deep complexity of the problem. Everything is symbolic. And complex. That same evening, famous actors wore a red hand pin on their tuxedo during the Oscars as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinians. Did Mark Ruffalo and others know that this red hand evoked for both Israelis and Palestinians the bloody lynching of two reservists who accidentally took the wrong route to their military base at the beginning of the Second Intifada? A photo of a man excitedly showing a crowd his hands covered in bright red blood has been going viral since late 2000. It may be a coincidence (and an awkwardness) that Artists4Ceasefire chose this symbol, but you hope to be careful when you take on something. For example, why not wear that simple yellow bow that symbolizes the call for the return of hostages and is also widely worn in Israel itself? If the hostages are returned, the war could end. Isn’t that what we all want? Or does this decision not fit into the pro-Palestinian narrative?

Opinion of the masses

Is there any sane person who wishes the death of the innocent? I would like people to see that Hamas is the exception and is well established in Qatar. If Hamas wanted peace, real peace, it would have returned the hostages. But why would that be? Hamas is willing to sacrifice, benefits from numerous deaths, and openly admits its willingness to sacrifice. Some Dutch newspapers systematically give the impression that Israel is deliberately depriving Gazans of food supplies, and even Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs spokesman, even claims that Israel is practicing deliberate starvation tactics – no mention of ongoing food confiscation and extortion. Hamas (see @PeaceComcenter X-channel and #TheGazaYouDontSee hashtag). After five months of investigation, the UN is finally ready to “believe” that Hamas is responsible for the horribly brutal (gang) rape of October 7th. It is as if Israel’s word by definition should be questioned and the statements of Hamas, a treacherous terrorist organization that does not shy away from the worst atrocities, should carry the same weight as those of any Western government.

Social media accelerates our sense of historicity: we are writing (or thinking we are writing) history before the dust has even settled. The opinion of the masses is receptive, and absolutism, as always, accompanies it. The information, the nuances, the bursting of bubbles and the knowledge that spreads within them: all of this is destroyed by the pleasant feeling of being on the side of the good guys and knowing that the majority is on your side. Having opinions is like buttons on your chest. Shouting slogans at the opening of a unique and necessary museum about the Holocaust. This is an explosive conflict, hypersensitive to abuse, too complex for slogans.

