Like a young footballer who makes his debut for Real Madrid in the Champions League and is immediately cut out of the selection and forced to return to the U21 team. For example, you might see Oliver Birman, the 18-year-old British driver who made his surprise Formula 1 debut as a replacement for the illustrious Ferrari, but whose future is nonetheless still full of questions.

This weekend, Bearman will have to watch from the pit box as the red SF-24 he piloted in Jeddah two weeks ago takes to the track again with a different driver. Spaniard Carlos Sainz, stricken with appendicitis in Saudi Arabia, recovered after surgery to participate in the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. A second raid is not possible for Bearman.

Bearman impressed on the fast street circuit in Jeddah, finishing seventh with minimal preparation. But now he has returned to his usual role: Formula 2 driver and reserve driver for Ferrari. And this is a great talent from whom much is expected, but who still has to hope to get one of the very few seats that become available in Formula 1.

Read also: How to drive a Formula 1 car? In this guide you will find everything about the basics of racing.

It all happened in the blink of an eye during Birman’s debut weekend. When he arrived at the Corniche circuit in Jeddah on Friday, a day after taking pole position in the Formula 2 race at the Red Sea Circuit, he was ordered to report to Ferrari. Three hours later he found himself in SF-24 for the first time, during the third free training. And a little later he qualified in a well-deserved eleventh starting position.

Hug and pat on the back

On Saturday night, after racing for an hour and a half at speeds of up to 340 kilometers per hour between concrete walls, Bearman emerged from his Ferrari six world championship points richer. He drove a flawless race in which he overtook the competition and, despite breaking his neck under the strain, ultimately finished ahead of established top drivers such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. The latter immediately after getting out of the car hugged and patted Bearman on the back. The whole experience was “a boyhood dream come true,” Bierman said afterward.

Here’s how quickly it can happen: one day you’ll be someone most people outside the world of motorsport have never heard of, the next day you’ll become a Ferrari Formula 1 driver – a goal that most drivers strive in vain for in their careers. The third youngest Formula 1 driver in history and the first to make his debut behind the wheel of a Ferrari since Italian Arturo Merzario in 1972.

Even before his time at Ferrari, Bierman was already considered one of the most promising Formula 1 junior drivers. At the age of eight he started karting; four years ago he switched to racing cars. There, he compiled a solid list of accolades: two Formula 4 titles and a third place in the 2022 Formula 3 Championship. Last year he made a strong debut, finishing sixth in the extremely competitive Formula 2, where he became one of the world champions. candidates.

High School Diploma

Like many racing drivers, Bearman does not come from a poor family. His father David is the founder and director of an agency that offers specialist insurance to companies if, for example, they are liable for environmental pollution or suffer a cyber attack. He received his high school diploma from an ancient school in the medieval town of Chelmsford, where he particularly excelled in languages. At the beginning of 2022, Bearman received a coveted place in the Ferrari Driver Academy, the Italian racing team’s in-house training. To do this, he had to move to Ferrari’s home base in Maranello. He immediately decided to learn Italian: languages ​​are “his passion,” he told ESPN.

His connection with Ferrari has already earned Bearman two free practice appearances during Formula One weekends last year. Driving for Haas, a team with close ties to Ferrari. They were impressed there too: Bearman was just 0.3 seconds slower than another experienced Haas driver, Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg (36), during his first appearance in Mexico.

Haas is also pretty much the only option if Bearman wants to start working full-time. He was also mentioned there for a while as a driver for 2025, but team boss Ayao Komatsu didn’t want to rush things after Jeddah. Bearman “deserves a chance next year”, the Japanese said, but his current drivers – in addition to Hulkenberg, Dane Kevin Magnussen – have also performed well. – So, I can’t say now: Is Bearman our man for next year? Based on tonight’s performance, it’s Nico and Kevin.”

Little good

The fact that young talent like Bierman is finding it harder than ever to find a permanent place in Formula 1 has been a frequent criticism of the sport for some time. In recent years, twenty cars have entered the competition, compared to 22 or even 24 in the previous decade. While older drivers such as Fernando Alonso (42) and Lewis Hamilton (39) are sticking around longer and longer, teams tend not to put drivers from competitors’ junior programs in their cars.

In short: free seats are a scarce resource in today’s Formula 1, and if they are available, young prospects have yet to be tested to see if they are entitled to them. The last two Formula 2 champions, Felipe Drugovich of Brazil and Théo Pourcher of France, failed to secure a place. New Zealander Liam Lawson, who performed well at AlphaTauri last year and is certainly Formula 1 worthy, is now out again.

The attitude of Formula 1 and the ten teams currently participating does not help either. Earlier this year, the sport rejected an application by US-based Andretti Global, a racing team with a formidable track record in the US, which would like to enter Formula One with two additional cars. The FIA ​​motorsport association gave the green light, but Formula 1 itself did not. Andretti, despite the support of General Motors, would not be able to add value to the championship. Most Formula 1 teams support this decision: they don’t want their piece of the commercial Formula 1 pie to become smaller because another competitor has come to eat it.

At the moment, it doesn’t look like the situation that is preventing talent like Bearman from gaining a foothold in Formula 1 will change. Although it is possible. The talent of Oscar Piastri, the 2021 Formula 2 champion, was so undeniable that McLaren brought him to Formula 1. On Sunday he will make his second appearance for his Australian fans – as an already established name with several podium spots in his trophy cabinet.

That’s exactly what Bierman has to do: do the best he can in Formula 2, where the attention, glamor and prestige are much less, but the pressure is at least as high. Perhaps one day he’ll be holding a Ferrari steering wheel again.

American Logan Sargeant is forced to give his car to his Thai-British teammate Alexander Albon at the Australian Grand Prix. Williams management made this decision after it became obvious that the damaged chassis of Albon’s car could not be repaired – Williams did not have a spare chassis with it in Melbourne. The British racing team chooses Albon because he has performed better than Sargeant this season and scored 27 points in the world championship last year.

Albon crashed in the first free practice session on Friday and did not participate in the second practice session. “In today’s Formula 1 it is unthinkable not to have a spare chassis, but this reflects the problems we faced last winter in trying to get the chassis ready for the new car in time,” said Williams team principal James Vowles.

The Australian Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 5am Dutch time.

Share Write to the editor