Even if Gerben Edelin feels like a winner, he doesn’t show it. In recent years, the CEO of radar technology company Thales has been happy to publicly call out the “naive attitude” of European governments when it comes to defense spending. He spoke about military threats in the world and non-compliance with NATO agreements. Half of Thales’ turnover comes from the defense sector. Thales produces radar systems for the Air Force, Army and Navy.

And now governments are “woke up,” says Edelein in the lobby of her company in Hengelo. Around him, employees enter and exit through security gates with cards at the ready. The building, located in an industrial area full of other tech companies, is mostly made of glass and looks modern. A Polish flag hangs outside; visiting delegates. While orders for Thales were still flat in 2016, business could hardly have been busier for the company, which is part of France’s Thales Group (turnover of $18.5 billion in 2023). Thales Netherlands achieved a turnover of 557 million euros in 2022 – figures for 2023 are not yet known. Eighty percent of this amount is exported.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, defense spending has increased throughout Europe. “The Dutch defense budget was still 1.1 percent of GDP in 2015 and is now 2 percent,” says Edelijn. “Significant increase.” In short, he was right. “But I’m also concerned,” says the CEO. “We have always thought that as Europe we can lean on the shoulders of the United States in times of crisis. We’ll get back to that now.” Does Edeline think the increased investment is enough? And can his company handle the growth?

“The Bottom of the Investment Failure”

Edelane passes an old radar model in the hallway on her way to the auditorium. “Look, this is fun,” he says. Radars are actually large, square structures that rotate very quickly and thus “see” all kinds of threats in the (far) surroundings, such as drones or airplanes. You will find them on ships and on land. The old model Edelein points to is made entirely of steel. “We used to be a metals company,” says the CEO. He taps his hand on the copper waveguides located on the back of the square plate. “Now the radar energy is captured on the circuit board. There are no longer any waveguides in these radars.” Thales no longer does almost anything itself, but mostly compiles. “About fifty partners supply parts for one radar, for example NXP supplies chips,” says Edelijn.

Gerben Edelijn, CEO of Thales, photo by Bram Petraeus

According to Edelin, in 2016 Thales was still “at the bottom of the European investment downturn.” “The significance of the war in Crimea gradually began to be realized in Europe,” he says. “This only resulted in tender contracts being awarded to us in 2017.” Things really started to change when Thales signed a €1.5 billion mega contract in 2020 with Dutch shipbuilder Damen to build four frigates (warships) for the German Navy. This was the largest order in the history of Thales Netherlands. In 2023, Thales (again with Damen) was awarded a contract for four frigates for the Dutch and Belgian navies. In the same year, the company also received a contract to supply radars for three new Polish frigates.

“We see a lot of orders coming our way over the next ten years,” says Edelijn. “Many countries have fallen behind in, for example, the maintenance of their naval ships, and are now correcting this.” It also helps that Thales specializes in land, sea and airborne radars and has customers in different countries, he said. “But we face limitations.”

Exodus of technical talent

An example of this is dependence on many manufacturing partners. “Now we have to enter into all kinds of agreements with these companies because we want to grow,” says Edelijn. He climbs the stairs to the room where the radars are being checked. From the inside it looks like a ship’s control room. “There’s a radar on the roof above us,” Edelane says proudly. “Customers can come here to test the radars.” But roof capacity is the limiting factor. Producing more radars means more test facilities will be needed. “So we have a new building where we can put more radars on the roof,” Edain says, pointing to a building that was completed in September.

The biggest challenge for Thales: ensuring on-time delivery to all customers. This is mainly due to the shortage of engineers in the country. Thales hired approximately 400 new employees in 2023, increasing its total workforce to 2,439. “Our net number of employees has grown by 190 people because many people are retiring,” Edelane says. The problem of mass outflow of technical specialists is widely known in the region. According to the 2019 Kennispunt Twente study, there is an excess of attrition among young people aged 24 to 29 years. Finding new employees is also a challenge for Thales. “After the corona pandemic, employees have the opportunity to work remotely,” says Edelijn. “It makes a difference for those who don’t want to live here. We have hired a lot of people, but they need to be trained and trained. We always have hundreds of vacancies open for engineers. It’s an ongoing search.”

The main man again descends a few steps into a large hall with radars in a typical army green color. Thales began developing mobile land radars in 2011. The GM200 was developed jointly with the Dutch army. Also striking: twenty Thales employees serve as reservists to operate the radar during the crisis. “It’s unique, but not weird,” says Edelane. “The defense has a broader pool, but there’s really no conflict of interest.”

Photo by Bram Petraeus

Nine radars have already been sold to the Dutch army, five to Denmark, eight to Norway and a secret number to Lithuania. A big advantage for Thales: we are talking about series production. “Customers often have their own requirements, but with the GM200 it’s different.” From the very beginning, Norway was involved in production, and later Denmark and Lithuania. Several European countries now use the same system. “This makes collaboration easier,” says Edelijn. “We want to do one a month. I read in the newspaper that Admiral Rob Bauer [voorzitter van het NAVO Militair Comité] says the defense industry needs to step up a bit. That’s what we do! Just look what we did.”

From the damn corner

Orders are pouring in and Edeline can’t complain, you might say. Has the Dutch defense industry emerged from the crisis? “No,” says Edelin. “I think it’s very good that the Netherlands and Europe are investing in defense, but the Dutch banks still don’t want to finance us.” The same applies to Dutch pension funds, which, under pressure from their members, have become much more strict about their investments. ABP, the Netherlands’ largest pension fund, categorically states on its website that it does not invest in the French subsidiary of Thales because it indirectly supplies parts for nuclear weapons. Last month, outgoing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren called for the pension fund’s investment in weapons to be resumed. She said funds that invest little or no money in the arms trade are “part of the problem.”

Dutch banks still don’t want to finance usGerben Edelijn, CEO of Thales

“But people don’t listen to it at all,” says Edelane. “I think this is very bad. Because soon there will only be investors from outside, for example from America. And they have a completely different approach to life, they only think about shareholder value. Then you will get exactly what you don’t want. In Europe we find ESG [Evironmental, Social en Governance] important. If you only have American investors saying, throw it overboard…” Not that Edelane needs pension funds, he says. “We’re not going to make one less radar.”

Either way, the Netherlands wants to be “the best boy in the class,” says Edelijn. Dutch organizations such as PAX and Stop Wapenhandel have been advocating for stricter controls on arms exports for many years. They argue that export rules continue to be interpreted too broadly, resulting in weapons ending up in the “wrong” regimes. “I don’t agree with this at all,” says Edeline excitedly. “It’s like we’re a bunch of crooks who supply everything and everyone. I can tell you that we are the most regulated business in the Netherlands.”

The fact that Thales is so big in the Netherlands is partly because it supplies a relatively “innocuous system,” says Edelijn. “We don’t supply missiles. Because such a business cannot thrive in the Netherlands. I think it’s very naive.” “Because if we don’t do it, someone else will,” says Edelane. “Thales has experienced in the past that an order for Saudi Arabia was not fulfilled because the Netherlands did not allow us to supply. Then my Spanish competitor took over. Then your conscience is clear, but they are buying it from someone else. I would prefer to have one European regulation that every country adheres to. This is my dream. Then I won’t have unfair competition, and another country won’t be able to say: this is possible here.”

