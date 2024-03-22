“Come and change, Logan,” is what Williams probably said. As painful as it is for the little guy in the commercial to sit on the couch, it must be just as painful for the American driver to give up his car. Sargeant would no longer compete in the Australian Grand Prix because otherwise his teammate Albon would not have a Formula One car.

Albon was involved in a serious accident during the first free practice session at Albert Park. Coming out of Turn 6 he goes over the curb and hits the wall. His car then slides and crashes into the concrete on the other side. Fortunately, Albon himself was not injured, but his car was completely written off.

Why Sargeant should give his Formula 1 car to Albon

The big problem for Williams is that the team has few spare parts. There is no third chassis. The damage to Albon’s chassis is so extensive that it cannot be used again. To allow Albon to race, Sargeant is withdrawn from the race and the number 2 stickers are replaced with race number 23.

Of course, very sad for Sargeant. Albon’s accident and the fact that Williams will not collect enough parts are beyond his control. That’s why Williams team boss James Vowles feels guilty: “In today’s Formula 1, it’s impossible for a team not to have an extra chassis available on time. […] Logan [Sargeant, red.] he won’t have to pay for a mistake he didn’t make, but now we’ve looked at which driver could potentially score the most points for us.”

Vowles is right about this. Of the team’s 28 points last year, Sargeant scored exactly one. Naturally, Sargeant is disappointed with this decision: “This is the most difficult moment in my career. It’s not easy at all, but hey, I’m here for the team and will contribute to their performance this weekend wherever I can.” Albon responds that he is determined to score points this weekend. “The sergeant will think so too,” he suggested.