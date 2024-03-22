Volkswagen ID Buzz California is not a reality at the moment.

You can make your own ID Buzz camper using all sorts of accessories. Buying a finished product from Volkswagen, as in California, is not an option. This will also take some time.

Last year it was announced that ID Buzz California was being delayed. German automakers will have some problems related to the weight of the camper. This is not the whole story. Autocar reports that there is another important reason for the absence of the Volkswagen ID Buzz California.

Lars Krause, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), says the market is simply not ready for all-electric campervans. There are technical challenges, but ultimately the product needs to sell. If the buyer group is too small, why bother?

The Volkswagen ID Buzz has never been a cheap electric bus. With conversion to a camper, the thing will only become more expensive. The hefty price tag and the fact that the electric camper market is still in its infancy means the ID Buzz camper isn’t a viable option just yet.

ID Buzz camper next 2025

Never say never. Krause expects the market to be ready for electric campers in the second half of this decade. By then, the development of the Volkswagen ID Buzz California will be completed. In short, the camper will be available for sale, but I don’t think it will happen before 2026 or even later.

In the meantime, Volkswagen buyers can upgrade to the regular Multivan-based California. The Volkswagen Multivan is also available as a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive. On this basis, California is taking the first step towards electrification. A fully electric campervan is not yet available from Volkswagen.

