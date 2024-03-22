Antonio Pacheco had also played in Italy, in 96/97, with the Reggiana shirt: the announcement of the Emilian club

Another serious loss has hit the world of football and concerns, once again, after Joe Barone, a very young man. This is Antonio Pacheco, the former Portuguese footballer and coach with a past also in Italy, in Reggiana. The former Portuguese champion had felt ill in recent weeks and was hospitalized in Portimão, where he passed away on March 20 at the age of 57.

In the last few hours, Antonio Pacheco, a Portuguese midfielder who made 14 appearances for the Granata in the 1996/97 season, passed away at the age of 57. Our thoughts and condolences from all of AC Reggiana go to his loved ones.

This is the post with which Reggiana, the Italian club for which the former champion played in the 1996/1997 season, disclosed the news of Pacheco’s death in Italy. The Portuguese arrived in Italy at the age of 30, with the desire to redeem himself and demonstrate that he is still a strong footballer, but his prerequisites were not fully maintained and he only managed to play in 14 matches, scoring only one goal, in 1 at 1 at home against Inter.

For the rest of his career he wore the shirts of Atletico CP (with whom he ended his career), Estoril, Santa Clara, Belenenses, Portimonense, Sporting Lisbon and above all Benfica, with whom he won two Portuguese championships and ended up playing for twice the Champions League final. Having hung up his boots, he began his career as a coach on the benches of Atletico CP and Portimonense.

A few days ago he felt ill while out with friends in Portimão and was transported to the nearest hospital for checks and treatment. His condition did not improve, on the contrary, it worsened until the tragic epilogue on Wednesday, when his heart stopped forever at the age of 57.

His death comes a few days after another serious loss that hit the world of football, that of Joe Barone. The general director of Fiorentina had fallen ill a few days ago, shortly before the match scheduled between the Viola and Atalanta. After a few days of hospitalization in Milan in dramatic conditions, he also died at the age of 57.