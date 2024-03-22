Nettuno, March 22, 2024 – The Carabinieri of Nettuno station, together with the NAS of Rome and the personnel of ASL Roma 6, without any permission, seized a property on which there was an improvised nursing home and reported that 4 people were abandoned. incompetent persons at competitions.

Police found six elderly people in the apartment, completely alone, without any specialist to look after them. Then four people arrived at the scene, called by the military, who were involved in the current situation in various capacities. Subsequently, doctors at the Home Care Center (HCA) stated that six guests, after a detailed medical examination, were in such a serious state of health that they required constant monitoring. As a result, after a thorough documentary check, it turned out that the structure did not have any authority to carry out this activity.

The four reported are the property owners; the president of the association that “looked after” the aforementioned guests; Help desk administrator, volunteer of the above-mentioned association. Six elderly people were moved to suitable accommodation.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.